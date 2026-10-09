League Two - Game Week 10 10 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Boundary Park

Today's game between Oldham Athletic and Accrington Stanley will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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Oldham Athletic vs Accrington Stanley is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Oldham Athletic host Accrington Stanley at Boundary Park in League Two, with both sides arriving in contrasting form and with differing ambitions for where they want to be in the table by the end of the week.

Micky Mellon's Oldham side have endured a difficult run of results in the league and will be looking to Boundary Park to provide some relief. A home crowd can be a galvanising force at this level, and Oldham will need every advantage they can find.

Accrington Stanley arrive under John Doolan having found some rhythm in recent weeks. Back-to-back wins across competitions have given the squad confidence, and they travel to Oldham with genuine belief that they can extend that run.

The gap between these two clubs in the League Two table adds a layer of edge to the contest. Accrington sit in the upper half while Oldham are deep in the bottom quarter, making this a fixture with real implications for both camps.

For Oldham, three points would offer breathing room and a foothold in what has become a pressurised period. For Accrington, a win on the road would consolidate their position and underline their credentials as a side with upward momentum.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Oldham Athletic vs Accrington Stanley, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Oldham Athletic vs Accrington Stanley with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Micky Mellon has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injuries or suspensions have been listed for Oldham Athletic at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

John Doolan's Accrington Stanley squad is similarly without confirmed team news at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and the projected XI will be published when available.

Form

Oldham Athletic arrive on the back of a difficult run in League Two, recording four defeats in their last five matches across all competitions. Their only win in that stretch came against Fleetwood Town in the EFL Trophy. The most recent league outing ended in a 1-4 defeat to Salford City, and earlier results included losses to Rochdale, Chesterfield, and Tranmere Rovers. Oldham have scored four goals across those five matches while conceding seven.

Accrington Stanley's recent form tells a different story. They have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 EFL Trophy win on penalties against Salford City, and they backed up a 2-0 league win over Cheltenham Town with a draw at Swindon Town before that. Accrington have scored seven goals in five matches and conceded four, with a clean sheet recorded in the Cheltenham fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 3-0 win for Oldham Athletic at home in League Two in May 2026. Before that, Accrington won 1-0 at home in November 2025, and they also beat Oldham 3-1 in an EFL Cup Qualification tie in August 2025. Across the five most recent meetings on record, Accrington hold the edge with three wins to Oldham's one, with one match ending level.

Standings

In League Two, Oldham Athletic sit in 21st place while Accrington Stanley are in 16th. The gap between them means this is a fixture with genuine stakes at both ends of the mid-table and relegation picture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Oldham Athletic vs Accrington Stanley today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: