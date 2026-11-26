How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 27 Nov 2026 - 15:00 City Ground, Nottingham

Nottingham Forest host Chelsea at the City Ground on Friday in a Premier League fixture between two sides searching for stability.

Forest sit 17th, one place above the relegation zone, after winning just two of their first 11 league games. Oliver Glasner has not hidden his frustration, saying the standards at the club were "not high enough".

The head coach has also held talks with owner Evangelos Marinakis about strengthening the squad, with Forest hoping to add up to five players in January. A 3-1 win over Manchester City earlier this month showed what they can produce, but a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth followed last time out.

Chelsea arrive in eighth place and under pressure after a 4-1 home defeat to Leeds United. It was the first time Leeds had won in west London since 1999.

Xabi Alonso's side also dealt with an uncomfortable scene after that game. Cole Palmer did not applaud the home supporters at full-time and was involved in an exchange with team-mate Joao Pedro on the way down the tunnel.

Chelsea have also been hit hard by injuries, which leaves Alonso with a thinner squad than he would like for a trip to a side desperate for points.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, how to follow the game and what to expect at the City Ground.

Team news & squads