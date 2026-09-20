Ligue 1 - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stade Orange Velodrome

Today's game between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Marseille vs PSG is available to watch live in France via Amazon Prime PPV and Ligue1+. Check your local listings for regional availability. TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Marseille host Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Orange Vélodrome on Sunday in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries more weight than its early-season timing might suggest.

Bruno Genesio's side arrive at this fixture in desperate need of a result. Marseille have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-1 defeat to Besiktas in the Europa League and three consecutive Ligue 1 losses. They sit 13th in the table and the pressure is building.

PSG are far from convincing themselves. Luis Enrique's side have won just once in their last five matches in Ligue 1, drawing twice and losing to Monaco. The defending champions have shown flashes of quality — a 6-1 demolition of Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League among them — but their domestic form has been inconsistent.

Enrique has been candid about the challenge ahead, warning that league form means little when Le Classique comes around. That caution feels warranted given PSG's recent struggles on the road in France.

Adding to the tension, PSG's hardcore supporters have launched legal action against a travel ban imposed by local authorities, who cited the historic violence between rival fan groups as justification. The ban means the away end at the Vélodrome will be notably quieter than usual, removing one of the fixture's most combustible elements.

Offline, PSG have moved to secure one of their brightest talents, opening contract extension talks with Désiré Doué that would keep him at the club until 2032 — a sign of long-term ambition even as short-term results have disappointed.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Marseille vs PSG live.

How to watch Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marseille head into the match without Tochukwu Nnadi and Geoffrey Kondogbia through injury. Bruno Genesio is expected to line up with Jeffrey De Lange in goal, a back four of CJ Egan-Riley, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson, and Timothy Weah, with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg anchoring midfield alongside Angel Gomes and Igor Paixão, and Amine Harit, Himad Abdelli, and Amine Gouiri leading the attack.

Luis Enrique reports no injury concerns for PSG. The visitors are projected to start with Matvey Safonov in goal, a defensive line of Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Warren Zaïre-Emery, and Nuno Mendes, Joào Neves, Fabián Ruiz, and Vitinha in midfield, and Ousmane Dembélé, Ferran Torres, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in attack.

Form

Marseille have won just one of their last five matches, recording a W-L-L-L-L run. Their only victory in that stretch was a 4-0 win over Strasbourg on August 21. Since then, they have lost to Monaco, Paris FC, Rennes, and most recently Besiktas 4-1 in the Europa League. Across those five games, Marseille scored nine goals and conceded eight.

PSG's recent form reads W-W-D-D-L across their last five. They beat Brest 1-0 in Ligue 1 on September 13 and thrashed Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in the Champions League. Their only defeat came against Monaco, 2-1. PSG scored 12 goals and conceded six across the five matches, though their two Ligue 1 draws against Lille and Rennes point to inconsistency in domestic competition.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when PSG beat Marseille 5-0 at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1. Before that, the clubs drew 2-2 in the Super Cup in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, PSG have won three, Marseille one, with one draw. The one occasion Marseille came out on top in this run was a 1-0 home win in September 2025.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Marseille sit 13th while PSG are 7th — meaning both clubs arrive at Le Classique under pressure to climb the table rather than defend a position at the top, giving the fixture an urgency that goes beyond rivalry alone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: