How to watch Lyon vs Lillestroem with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Europa League - Game Week 5 26 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Groupama Stadium

Lyon host Lillestrom at Groupama Stadium on Thursday, November 26 in the Europa League, with kick-off at 9pm local time.

The hosts arrive with a lift after winning 1-0 at Lille on Saturday. That result ended a rough spell of back-to-back defeats and gave Carlos Vicens a timely boost.

Lyon sit 13th in the Europa League table, so there is still work to do in the league phase. They drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad in their previous European outing earlier this month.

Lillestrom come to France in good domestic form under Hans Erik Oedegaard. They won 2-0 away at Sarpsborg 08 in the Eliteserien on Sunday, their third straight league victory.

The Norwegian side have found the continental stage tougher. They lost 0-1 to Viktoria Plzen in their last Europa League match and sit 34th in the standings.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the game, including the kick-off time and team news.

Team news & squads