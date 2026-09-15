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Carabao Cup
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
Watch it on Sky Sports Main EventWatch it on Sky Sports Football
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How to watch today's Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
Carabao Cup

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Carabao Cup - Game Week 3
Anfield

Today's game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 15 Sept 2026, 20:00.

VPN GuideGemini
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This Carabao Cup fixture is available to watch live in the United Kingdom across Sky Sports, with coverage on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. The match is also being broadcast on ITV4, with a free-to-air live stream available via ITVX. Sky subscribers can also access the game in Ultra HDR, while NowTV offers a streaming option for those without a full Sky package.

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Main Event

Click here

Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Football

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NowTV

NowTV

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ITV4

ITV4

Click here

ITVX

ITVX

Click here

Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Click here

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in the Carabao Cup, with two clubs heading into this fixture carrying very different moods from the weekend's Premier League action.

Andoni Iraola's side were held to a goalless draw by Fulham on Saturday, a result that prompted a frank response from within the camp. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker was pointed in his post-match assessment, questioning the squad's mental sharpness during a demanding run of fixtures.

Iraola has also been working through tactical adjustments, with summer signing Bradley Barcola among those asked to adapt his role. Liverpool's recent Premier League form shows three draws from their last four league outings, though a Champions League win over Atletico Madrid sits among their last five results overall.

Tottenham arrive in a more troubled state. Roberto De Zerbi's side have yet to win in the Premier League this season, and their goalless draw at Everton on Saturday extended a deeply frustrating run in front of goal. That result was described as an unprecedented low in the club's recent history.

De Zerbi was seen in a heated exchange with forward Mathys Tel on the pitch after the Everton stalemate. The Spurs head coach later played down suggestions of a rift, framing the conversation as immediate tactical feedback — but the optics were not ideal for a side searching for its first league win.

Spurs did show a different side in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, thrashing Charlton Athletic 5-1 in the previous round, which offers at least some encouragement ahead of this trip to Merseyside.

For those looking to watch the action live, TV channel and live stream information is listed below.

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How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Iraola

Andoni Iraola has not confirmed his probable starting lineup for Liverpool ahead of this Carabao Cup tie, and the club have not listed any injuries or suspensions at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Roberto De Zerbi is similarly yet to confirm Tottenham's lineup, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away side. Full team news will be added as it emerges ahead of the match.

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

NEW
D2-2
NFO
D2-2
IPS
W0-2
ATM
W2-1
FUL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
TOT

TOT - Form

BRE
L3-0
CHA
W5-1
NEW
L0-2
NFO
D0-0
EVE
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Liverpool have taken three wins, three draws and no losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Fulham in the Premier League, following a 2-1 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid. Earlier results include a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest and a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United, with the Reds also winning 2-0 away at Ipswich Town. Across those five games, Liverpool scored seven goals and conceded four.

Tottenham's last five matches tell a starkly different story. De Zerbi's side have won just once in that period, beating Charlton Athletic 5-1 in the Carabao Cup. Their three most recent outings have all ended in goalless draws or defeats, including a 0-2 loss to Newcastle United and back-to-back 0-0 draws against Nottingham Forest and Everton. Spurs have scored five goals across five matches, with all of them coming in that single cup tie.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawTottenham Hotspur
3
1
1
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
5
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
4
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
FT
12Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Liverpool and Tottenham drew 1-1 at Anfield in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Liverpool have won three, Tottenham have won one, and one match has ended level. The most lopsided result in recent memory was a 5-1 Liverpool win at Anfield in April 2025, while Spurs' sole victory came in the first leg of a Carabao Cup tie in January 2025, when they won 1-0 at home before Liverpool responded with a 4-0 win in the return fixture at Anfield.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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