Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Today's game between Lille and Real Betis will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Lille vs Real Betis is available to watch live on TNT Sports 3 and HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Lille host Real Betis at Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq in a Champions League fixture that sees two sides in strong early-season form collide on the European stage.

Davide Ancelotti's Lille have made a solid start to the Ligue 1 season, picking up two wins and a draw from their first three matches. A 2-2 stalemate with Paris Saint-Germain showed they can hold their own against the division's best, and home form will be central to their European ambitions.

Real Betis arrive carrying real momentum. Manuel Pellegrini's side beat Real Madrid 1-0 at La Cartuja last Thursday, with Troy Parrott scoring the only goal and goalkeeper Alvaro Valles saving a stoppage-time Kylian Mbappe penalty to seal a result that announced Betis as a serious force this season.

That win over Madrid was not short of drama. Jose Mourinho publicly questioned the officiating after the defeat, while Pellegrini dismissed suggestions his side had set up to defend and ride their luck. Defender Marc Bartra later revealed the positioning that led to Valles's save was a rehearsed tactic developed after consulting a former referee.

Both clubs enter this fixture level at the top of the Champions League table, which adds real weight to what is still early in the group stage.

Betis will be without Diego Llorente through injury, but the core of the side that beat Madrid is available. For Lille, Giroud leads the attack with Ethan Mbappe and Benjamin Andre providing quality through the midfield.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Lille vs Real Betis live.

How to watch Lille vs Real Betis with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Davide Ancelotti's projected XI for Lille is: Berke Ozer; Alexsandro Ribeiro, Nathan Ngoy, Romain Perraud, Tiago Santos; Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, Ethan Mbappe, Benjamin Andre, Nabil Bentaleb; Osame Sahraoui, Olivier Giroud. Tanguy Nianzou and Hamza Igamane are both sidelined through injury, with no suspensions reported in the squad.

Manuel Pellegrini names his Real Betis side as: Alvaro Valles; Marc Bartra, Francisco Garcia, Natan, Hector Bellerin; Isco, Marc Roca, Facundo Bernal; Pablo Fornals, Antony; Troy Parrott. Diego Llorente is absent through injury, and no suspensions affect the away squad ahead of this fixture.

Form

Lille have recorded two wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, with their most recent outing a 1-0 victory away at Toulouse in Ligue 1 on September 3. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with Paris Saint-Germain and won 2-0 at Angers in the league. Pre-season results included draws against Everton and Hamburger SV. Across those five matches, Lille scored six goals and conceded six.

Real Betis have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 1-0 LaLiga win over Real Madrid on September 4, with Troy Parrott scoring the only goal. Before that, Betis suffered a 5-2 home defeat to Levante, though they had won back-to-back league games against Valencia and Real Sociedad before that setback. A pre-season loss to Inter also features in the run, with Betis scoring five goals and conceding seven across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 1 0 Club Friendlies Real Betis BET 2 Lille LIL 2 FT 2 Goals Scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs was a 2-2 draw played as a pre-season friendly on July 28, 2018, with Real Betis as the home side. No competitive head-to-head history between Lille and Real Betis is available beyond that single fixture.

Standings

Both Lille and Real Betis are currently joint top of the Champions League table ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lille vs Real Betis today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: