Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Today's game between Lille and Galatasaray will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Lille vs Galatasaray is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 4, with streaming access through HBO Max. Details on how to tune in are listed below.





Lille host Galatasaray at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq in a Champions League group stage fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs.

Davide Ancelotti's side come into this game having endured a difficult European outing last time out, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal. Their domestic form has been similarly inconsistent, though a 1-0 win over Le Havre showed they are capable of grinding out results when needed.

For Galatasaray, the mood is rather different. Okan Buruk's squad arrives in northern France having just been dismantled 4-1 by Barcelona in Istanbul, a result that exposed vulnerabilities at the back and left their Champions League ambitions hanging by a thread.

The Turkish side do carry some confidence from their domestic schedule, winning two of their last three Super Lig outings. But the step up in quality that European football demands has proven a challenge so far this campaign.

Rafael Leao leads the Galatasaray attack and will be central to any hopes of a result away from home. Victor Osimhen provides the focal point up front, and on his day the Nigerian striker is capable of causing any defence serious problems.

Lille will look to Olivier Giroud to provide experience and leadership in attack. The veteran Frenchman brings a sense of occasion to big matches, and playing in front of his own supporters will only sharpen that instinct.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Champions League fixture live.

How to watch Lille vs Galatasaray with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Davide Ancelotti is expected to name a side featuring Berke Ozer in goal, with a back four of Romain Perraud, Maxima Goffi, Alexsandro Ribeiro, and Nathan Ngoy. Ngal Ayel Mukau and Nabil Bentaleb are projected to anchor the midfield alongside Benjamin Andre, with Dilane Bakwa and Hakon Arnar Haraldsson providing width and Olivier Giroud leading the line. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Okan Buruk's projected XI for Galatasaray places Ugurcan Cakir between the sticks, with a defensive line of Ismail Jakobs, Davinson Sanchez, Evren Eren Elmali, and Baris Alper Yilmaz. Lucas Torreira and Mario Lemina are set to operate in central midfield alongside Aleksey Batrakov and Yunus Akgun, with Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen forming the attacking partnership. The visitors have no confirmed absentees at this stage, though updates may follow closer to kick-off.

Form

Lille arrive at this fixture with a mixed recent record of one win, one draw, and two defeats across their last four competitive matches, with a friendly win also in that five-game stretch. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Brest in Ligue 1, and the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League remains a sobering reference point. A 1-0 victory over Le Havre earlier in October offered some encouragement, and across the five matches the side has scored five goals while conceding seven.

Galatasaray have won two and lost two of their last four competitive fixtures, with a friendly draw also in that run. They returned to winning ways in the Super Lig most recently, beating Genclerbirligi 1-0 away from home, but the 4-1 loss to Barcelona prior to that was a sharp reminder of the gap between domestic and European competition. A 3-1 home win over Kasimpasa shows Buruk's side can be effective in Turkey, though they have conceded freely across the five matches, shipping nine goals in total.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Lille and Galatasaray is available from recent meetings, so a direct historical comparison cannot be drawn from the available records. Both clubs will be approaching this fixture with limited reference points against each other, making current form and squad quality the more relevant indicators of what to expect.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Lille currently sit 34th and Galatasaray are placed 35th, meaning both sides are under pressure to pick up points and improve their standing in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lille vs Galatasaray today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: