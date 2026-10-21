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Champions League
team-logoLille
Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy
team-logoGalatasaray
Watch it on HBO MaxWatch it on TNT Sports 4
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How to watch today's Lille vs Galatasaray Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Lille vs Galatasaray
Lille
Galatasaray
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Lille and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Today's game between Lille and Galatasaray will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 17:45.

VPN GuideGemini
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Lille vs Galatasaray is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 4, with streaming access through HBO Max. Details on how to tune in are listed below.

HBO Max

HBO Max

Click here

TNT Sports 4

TNT Sports 4

Click here


Lille host Galatasaray at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq in a Champions League group stage fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs.

Davide Ancelotti's side come into this game having endured a difficult European outing last time out, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal. Their domestic form has been similarly inconsistent, though a 1-0 win over Le Havre showed they are capable of grinding out results when needed.

For Galatasaray, the mood is rather different. Okan Buruk's squad arrives in northern France having just been dismantled 4-1 by Barcelona in Istanbul, a result that exposed vulnerabilities at the back and left their Champions League ambitions hanging by a thread.

The Turkish side do carry some confidence from their domestic schedule, winning two of their last three Super Lig outings. But the step up in quality that European football demands has proven a challenge so far this campaign.

Rafael Leao leads the Galatasaray attack and will be central to any hopes of a result away from home. Victor Osimhen provides the focal point up front, and on his day the Nigerian striker is capable of causing any defence serious problems.

Lille will look to Olivier Giroud to provide experience and leadership in attack. The veteran Frenchman brings a sense of occasion to big matches, and playing in front of his own supporters will only sharpen that instinct.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Champions League fixture live.

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How to watch Lille vs Galatasaray with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lille vs Galatasaray Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
page.match.formation.title
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
4-2-3-1
B. OzerB. OzerR. PerraudR. Perraudteam-logoM. GoffiA. RibeiroA. RibeiroN. NgoyN. NgoyN. MukauN. MukauN. BentalebN. BentalebB. AndreB. AndreD. BakwaD. BakwaH. HaraldssonH. HaraldssonO. GiroudO. GiroudU. CakirU. CakirA. BardakciA. BardakciR. SallaiR. SallaiD. SanchezD. SanchezE. ElmaliE. ElmaliY. AkgunY. AkgunL. TorreiraL. TorreiraA. BatrakovA. BatrakovM. LeminaM. LeminaB. YilmazB. YilmazV. OsimhenV. Osimhen
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
4-2-3-1
Lille

Starting XI

Galatasaray

Manager

  • D. Ancelotti
  • O. Buruk

Davide Ancelotti is expected to name a side featuring Berke Ozer in goal, with a back four of Romain Perraud, Maxima Goffi, Alexsandro Ribeiro, and Nathan Ngoy. Ngal Ayel Mukau and Nabil Bentaleb are projected to anchor the midfield alongside Benjamin Andre, with Dilane Bakwa and Hakon Arnar Haraldsson providing width and Olivier Giroud leading the line. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Okan Buruk's projected XI for Galatasaray places Ugurcan Cakir between the sticks, with a defensive line of Ismail Jakobs, Davinson Sanchez, Evren Eren Elmali, and Baris Alper Yilmaz. Lucas Torreira and Mario Lemina are set to operate in central midfield alongside Aleksey Batrakov and Yunus Akgun, with Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen forming the attacking partnership. The visitors have no confirmed absentees at this stage, though updates may follow closer to kick-off.

Form

LIL

LIL - Form

NCE
L2-1
ZUL
W2-1
LEH
W1-0
ARS
L3-0
B29
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
GAL

GAL - Form

TRS
L4-0
PEN
D3-3
KAS
W3-1
BAR
L1-4
GEN
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lille arrive at this fixture with a mixed recent record of one win, one draw, and two defeats across their last four competitive matches, with a friendly win also in that five-game stretch. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Brest in Ligue 1, and the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League remains a sobering reference point. A 1-0 victory over Le Havre earlier in October offered some encouragement, and across the five matches the side has scored five goals while conceding seven.

Galatasaray have won two and lost two of their last four competitive fixtures, with a friendly draw also in that run. They returned to winning ways in the Super Lig most recently, beating Genclerbirligi 1-0 away from home, but the 4-1 loss to Barcelona prior to that was a sharp reminder of the gap between domestic and European competition. A 3-1 home win over Kasimpasa shows Buruk's side can be effective in Turkey, though they have conceded freely across the five matches, shipping nine goals in total.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Lille and Galatasaray is available from recent meetings, so a direct historical comparison cannot be drawn from the available records. Both clubs will be approaching this fixture with limited reference points against each other, making current form and squad quality the more relevant indicators of what to expect.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
4
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
6
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
8
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
11
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
12
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
13
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
14
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
16
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
17
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
18
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
21
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
24
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
29
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
32
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
33
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Lille currently sit 34th and Galatasaray are placed 35th, meaning both sides are under pressure to pick up points and improve their standing in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lille vs Galatasaray today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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