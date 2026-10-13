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Champions League
team-logoLens
Stade Bollaert-Delelis
team-logoSporting CP
Watch it on TNT Sports 2Watch it on HBO Max
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How to watch today's Lens vs Sporting CP Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, confirmed team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Lens vs Sporting CP
Lens
Sporting CP
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Lens and Sporting CP, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Today's game between Lens and Sporting CP will kick off at 17:45.

VPN GuideGemini
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Lens vs Sporting CP is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 2. Subscribers can also stream the match via HBO Max.

TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports 2

Click here

HBO Max

HBO Max

Click here

Lens vs Sporting CP lineups

3-4-2-1
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
page.match.formation.title
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
4-3-3
R. RisserR. Risserteam-logoK. Antonioteam-logoP. GaniouS. BaidooS. BaidooS. AbdulhamidS. Abdulhamidteam-logoJ. Kadileteam-logoM. UdolF. ThauvinF. ThauvinA. HaidaraA. Haidarateam-logoM. CuisanceF. IvanovicF. IvanovicKaique PereiraKaique PereiraE. QuaresmaE. QuaresmaM. AraujoM. AraujoI. FresnedaI. FresnedaG. InacioG. InacioI. DoumbiaI. DoumbiaS. AltimiraS. AltimiraJ. SimoesJ. SimoesL. SuarezL. SuarezN. IrankundaN. IrankundaG. CatamoG. Catamo
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
3-4-2-1
Lens

Starting XI

Sporting CP

Substitutes

Manager

  • Y. Cahuzac
  • R. Borges
Lens

Injuries and Suspensions

Sporting CP

Lens host Sporting CP at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in a Champions League fixture that arrives at a difficult moment for Yannick Cahuzac's side.

The French club have struggled for consistency in Ligue 1 this season, though they did claim a notable 3-2 win over Slavia Prague in the Champions League group stage. Their most recent league result was a 2-1 win over Lyon, which offers some encouragement heading into European competition.

Sporting CP arrive in Lens in considerably stronger shape. Rui Borges' side beat Braga 3-1 in their most recent Liga Portugal outing and have already shown their quality in Europe with a 3-1 Champions League victory over Galatasaray.

In the Champions League table, Sporting sit sixth while Lens are ninth, meaning the Portuguese side carry a slight edge in terms of European standing coming into this match.

Lens will need to be sharper than they have been in domestic competition if they are to contain a Sporting team that has scored freely in recent weeks. Bollaert-Delelis will provide a hostile atmosphere, but the visitors arrive with the form to back up their ambitions.

TV channel and live stream details for the match are listed below.

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How to watch Lens vs Sporting CP with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

RCL

RCL - Form

FCL
L0-1
SLP
W2-3
LEM
D2-2
ASM
L2-1
OL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SCP

SCP - Form

NAC
W2-0
GAL
W3-1
FAM
D1-1
ARO
D2-2
BRA
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Lens have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Lyon in Ligue 1, which followed a 2-1 defeat to Monaco. Their Champions League win over Slavia Prague, which ended 3-2, remains their standout result in the run. Across the five matches, Lens have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Sporting CP have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five outings. They beat Braga 3-1 in their most recent match and also defeated Galatasaray 3-1 in the Champions League. Two draws against Arouca and Famalicao were the only points dropped. Sporting have scored nine goals and conceded five across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Lens and Sporting CP has been provided for this fixture. Further historical record information is not available at this time.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220041+36
W
W
2
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
3
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
4
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
5
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
10
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
11
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
12
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
14
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
15
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
16
LensLensRCL
21013303
L
W
17
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210114-33
W
L
18
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
19
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
20
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
21
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
22
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
23
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
24
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
26
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
28
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
29
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200224-20
L
L
30
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
32
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
33
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
34
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League, Sporting CP sit sixth and Lens ninth. That gap in the standings reflects Sporting's stronger European form so far this season and gives the visitors a meaningful incentive to push for a result in France.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lens vs Sporting CP today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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