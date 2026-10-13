Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Today's game between Lens and Sporting CP will kick off at 17:45.

Gemini

Lens vs Sporting CP is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 2. Subscribers can also stream the match via HBO Max.

Lens host Sporting CP at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in a Champions League fixture that arrives at a difficult moment for Yannick Cahuzac's side.

The French club have struggled for consistency in Ligue 1 this season, though they did claim a notable 3-2 win over Slavia Prague in the Champions League group stage. Their most recent league result was a 2-1 win over Lyon, which offers some encouragement heading into European competition.

Sporting CP arrive in Lens in considerably stronger shape. Rui Borges' side beat Braga 3-1 in their most recent Liga Portugal outing and have already shown their quality in Europe with a 3-1 Champions League victory over Galatasaray.

In the Champions League table, Sporting sit sixth while Lens are ninth, meaning the Portuguese side carry a slight edge in terms of European standing coming into this match.

Lens will need to be sharper than they have been in domestic competition if they are to contain a Sporting team that has scored freely in recent weeks. Bollaert-Delelis will provide a hostile atmosphere, but the visitors arrive with the form to back up their ambitions.

TV channel and live stream details for the match are listed below.

How to watch Lens vs Sporting CP with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Lens have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Lyon in Ligue 1, which followed a 2-1 defeat to Monaco. Their Champions League win over Slavia Prague, which ended 3-2, remains their standout result in the run. Across the five matches, Lens have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Sporting CP have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five outings. They beat Braga 3-1 in their most recent match and also defeated Galatasaray 3-1 in the Champions League. Two draws against Arouca and Famalicao were the only points dropped. Sporting have scored nine goals and conceded five across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Lens and Sporting CP has been provided for this fixture. Further historical record information is not available at this time.

Standings

In the Champions League, Sporting CP sit sixth and Lens ninth. That gap in the standings reflects Sporting's stronger European form so far this season and gives the visitors a meaningful incentive to push for a result in France.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lens vs Sporting CP today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: