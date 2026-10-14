Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Raiffeisen Arena

Today's game between LASK and Liverpool will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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This Champions League match between LASK and Liverpool is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, while HBO Max carries streaming rights. Subscribers can access coverage through their respective platforms ahead of kick-off in Linz.





Liverpool travel to the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz to face LASK in the Champions League, looking to bounce back from a bruising Premier League weekend.

Andoni Iraola's side arrive in Austria having suffered a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Anfield, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities and raised questions about several of the club's summer signings.

Ryan Gravenberch's second-half red card in that defeat drew fierce criticism, with the dismissal widely seen as a turning point that handed City control of the match. The result leaves Liverpool needing a strong European performance to steady nerves.

LASK come into this fixture in poor domestic form, having lost to Rapid Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga just days before this fixture. The Linz side have managed only one win from their last five matches across all competitions, a friendly victory over First Vienna FC.

In Europe, LASK have struggled to make an impression this Champions League campaign, sitting deep in the table. Liverpool, by contrast, have genuine continental pedigree and will be expected to assert themselves at the Raiffeisen Arena.

Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola, two of Liverpool's most expensive summer arrivals, will be looking to deliver their first meaningful contributions in a Reds shirt. Both have faced scrutiny following quiet starts to life at Anfield, with the weight of their transfer fees drawing inevitable comparisons to club legends.

For information on where to watch this Champions League fixture live, read on.

How to watch LASK vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dietmar Kuehbauer names a projected XI for LASK that includes Lukas Jungwirth in goal, with a back line built around Andres Andrade, Xavier Mbuyamba and Joao Tornich. George Bello, Robert Ljubicic and Sascha Horvath are expected to feature in midfield, with Moses Usor and Christoph Lang leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side ahead of kick-off.

Andoni Iraola is set to field a Liverpool lineup that includes Alisson Becker in goal and a defence featuring Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo and Milos Kerkez. Florian Wirtz and Alexis Mac Allister are expected to operate centrally, with Bradley Barcola and Lewis Koumas providing width. No injury or suspension concerns have been flagged for the travelling side.

Form

LASK arrive in this fixture having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing once and losing three times. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Bundesliga defeat to Rapid Wien, and they have also lost to Sturm Graz and AEK Athens in that run. The Linz side scored seven goals across those five matches but conceded seven as well, reflecting a team that has struggled for consistency at both ends of the pitch.

Liverpool's recent record is more mixed than their European ambitions would suggest. Iraola's side won two of their last five, drew one and lost two, scoring seven goals and conceding four. The most recent result was that 3-0 Premier League loss to Manchester City, though Liverpool did win at Atletico Madrid earlier in their Champions League campaign by two goals to one, and also beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the Carabao Cup.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice before, both in the Europa League during the 2023-24 season. Liverpool won both encounters convincingly, beating LASK 4-0 at Anfield in November 2023 and winning 3-1 at the Raiffeisen Arena in September of that year. LASK scored once across both legs, while Liverpool netted seven, making this a fixture the Austrian side will approach with caution.

Standings

In the current Champions League standings, LASK sit in 27th position while Liverpool are placed 13th, reflecting the gulf in European experience and squad quality between the two sides at this stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LASK vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: