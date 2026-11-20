How to watch La Roche VF vs Concarneau with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom Ligue1+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 3 - Game Week 13 21 Nov 2026 - 08:45

La Roche VF host Concarneau in Ligue 3, with the league leaders looking to extend their advantage at the top of the table against a side sitting sixth in the standings.

La Roche arrive into this fixture in strong form, having won three of their last four Ligue 3 matches. Their only defeat in that run came against Caen, and they have since responded with back-to-back league wins, including a clean sheet against Bourg en Bresse Peronnas.

Concarneau's form has been more mixed. They beat FC Fleury 91 convincingly in their last Ligue 3 outing but suffered a defeat to Rouen the week before, and their record across recent weeks shows a side capable of both sharp attacking play and defensive lapses.

Both clubs have also been active in the Coupe de France, with La Roche and Concarneau each picking up wins in the cup during the same period. The added fixture load could be a factor as the sides prepare for this league meeting.

With La Roche sitting first and Concarneau sixth, the gap in the standings gives the home side a clear edge on paper. Whether Concarneau can close that gap with a result away from home remains to be seen.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch La Roche VF vs Concarneau, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads