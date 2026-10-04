UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 14:45 TSC Arena

Today's game between Ireland and Israel will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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TV channel and live stream options for Ireland vs Israel are listed below. Amazon Prime PPV holds broadcast rights for this fixture.





Republic of Ireland face Israel in UEFA Nations League B Group 3 at TSC Arena in Backa Topola, with Heimir Hallgrimsson's side looking to build on recent momentum in the group.

Ireland arrive into this fixture with confidence after a commanding 3-0 victory over Israel in their previous meeting, a result that followed an opening defeat to Kosovo. The week surrounding that win was far from straightforward, with boycott calls and internal tensions placing considerable pressure on the squad before they delivered on the pitch.

The Irish players made a visible pre-match statement during that encounter, refusing to shake hands with their opponents and wearing black armbands. Manager Hallgrimsson was vocal in his defence of the squad afterwards, praising their resilience through an emotionally draining week.

Israel, coached by Ran Ben Shimon, arrive needing a response. They sit bottom of Group 3 after three matches without a win in the Nations League, having also lost 3-1 to Austria earlier in the campaign. A draw against Kosovo in their most recent fixture offered a slight platform to build from.

The fixture also carries off-pitch weight. Ireland's home game against Austria was temporarily suspended after supporters threw tennis balls onto the pitch in protest at Ireland continuing to play fixtures against Israel, reflecting the depth of public feeling surrounding these matches.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland vs Israel live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Ireland vs Israel with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Heimir Hallgrimsson names his Ireland squad for the fixture, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ran Ben Shimon takes charge of Israel with no confirmed team news currently available. Updates on the away squad will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Ireland have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Austria in the Nations League, which followed that 3-0 win over Israel. Prior to the current campaign, Ireland drew 1-1 with Canada and beat Qatar 1-0 in friendlies. Across the five matches, Ireland scored eight goals and conceded four, with their defensive record strongest in the friendly fixtures.

Israel have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with Kosovo in the Nations League, following the 3-0 defeat to Ireland. Earlier in the five-match run, Israel beat Albania 1-0 and drew 2-2 with Georgia. They have scored five goals and conceded six across those fixtures, with their two Nations League defeats accounting for all six goals conceded.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on September 27, 2026, in UEFA Nations League B, with Ireland winning 3-0. Prior to that, the two nations met twice during World Cup qualification in 2005: a 2-2 draw in Dublin in June and a 1-1 draw in Israel in March. Across the three recorded head-to-head fixtures, Ireland hold one win and two draws, with no victories for Israel.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Austria AUT 3 2 1 0 8 4 +4 7 D W W 2 Kosovo KOS 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4 D L W 3 Ireland IRL 3 1 1 1 5 3 +2 4 D W L 4 Israel ISR 3 0 1 2 1 6 -5 1 D L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Ireland sit third in UEFA Nations League B Group 3, while Israel are fourth and bottom. With both sides below the promotion places, Ireland need a win to close the gap on the teams above them, while Israel face the prospect of relegation if results do not improve.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ireland vs Israel today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: