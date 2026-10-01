UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Aviva Stadium

Today's game between Ireland and Austria will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Republic of Ireland vs Austria is available to watch live in the United Kingdom. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Republic of Ireland host Austria at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday, October 1, in UEFA Nations League B Group 3. It is the first home fixture of this Nations League cycle for Heimir Hallgrimsson's side, and the atmosphere on Lansdowne Road promises to be electric.

Ireland arrive into this fixture off the back of a morale-boosting 3-0 victory over Israel in Debrecen, a result that lifted the mood after a difficult week marked by boycott controversy and internal squad tensions. Goals from Troy Parrott, Adam Idah, and Jack Moylan did the talking, and Hallgrimsson was emphatic in his praise for his players afterwards.

Austria come to Dublin in strong form. Ralf Rangnick's side have won both of their Nations League fixtures so far, beating Israel 3-1 and Kosovo 3-1, and they currently sit top of Group 3. Their World Cup campaign earlier this summer, which ended in a Round of 32 defeat to eventual winners Spain, showed a team capable of competing at the highest level.

The group standings make this fixture particularly significant. Austria lead the table, while Ireland sit third after their opening defeat to Kosovo. A home win would close the gap dramatically and shift the dynamic of the group at an early stage.

Ireland hold a strong record at the Aviva Stadium and will draw on the backing of their passionate support. Austria, meanwhile, will arrive as the form team in the group and will be difficult to break down.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland vs Austria live, read on below.

How to watch Ireland vs Austria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Heimir Hallgrimsson is expected to name a side featuring Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with a back four of John Egan, Jake O'Brien, Dara O'Shea, and Ryan Manning. Troy Parrott, who scored against Israel, leads the attack in the projected XI alongside Chiedozie Ogbene, with Jayson Molumby and Jason Knight providing the engine in midfield. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Ireland squad, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ralf Rangnick will be without defender Kevin Danso, who is suspended. Alexander Schlager is set to start in goal behind a back four of Maximilian Woeber, David Affengruber, Philipp Lienhart, and Stefan Posch, with Nicolas Seiwald and Xaver Schlager anchoring the midfield. Chukwubuike Adamu leads the line in the projected Austrian XI.

Form

Ireland have recorded two wins, one draw, and one loss across their last four competitive and friendly outings, with their most recent result a commanding 3-0 Nations League victory over Israel. Prior to that, they lost 1-0 to Kosovo in their Nations League opener. Their friendly form showed promise, including a 1-1 draw with Canada and a 1-0 win over Qatar, and they thrashed Grenada 5-0 in May. Across their last five matches, Ireland scored 11 goals and conceded two.

Austria have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 3-0 loss to Spain at the World Cup. They beat Kosovo 3-1 and Israel 3-1 in their opening two Nations League fixtures, and earlier in the summer they drew 3-3 with Algeria and lost 2-0 to Argentina at the World Cup. Rangnick's side have scored 12 goals across those five games while conceding seven, pointing to a team that creates chances freely but can be exposed at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the sides took place in Dublin in June 2017, a World Cup qualifier that ended 1-1 at the Aviva Stadium. Looking back across the last four recorded head-to-head fixtures, Austria won one, Ireland won one, and two matches ended in draws, with the sides sharing 6 goals across those games. The previous encounter before 2017 saw Ireland win 1-0 in Vienna in November 2016, also in World Cup qualification.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Austria AUT 2 2 0 0 6 2 +4 6 W W 2 Kosovo KOS 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 L W 3 Ireland IRL 2 1 0 1 3 1 +2 3 W L 4 Israel ISR 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5 0 L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 3, Austria currently sit first while the Republic of Ireland are in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ireland vs Austria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: