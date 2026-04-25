Premiership - Championship Group Easter Road Stadium

Today's game between Hibernian and Hearts will kick-off at 26 Apr 2026, 16:30.

The Edinburgh derby is live on television, with TV channel and live stream details listed below. Sky Sports holds the broadcast rights, with coverage available across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. NowTV also provides a streaming option for those without a full Sky subscription.

Hibernian host Hearts at Easter Road Stadium in Edinburgh in what is always one of Scottish football's most charged fixtures. The Edinburgh derby carries real weight in the Scottish Premiership, and this meeting is no different.

Hearts arrive at Easter Road sitting top of the Premiership standings, making this a fixture with genuine significance in the title picture. It is the kind of form that demands attention, and Hibernian will know the stakes.

For Hibs, recent results have been a mixed picture. A 2-0 defeat to Aberdeen on April 11 was a setback, though they had beaten Kilmarnock 3-0 the week before. Their home form and ability to find goals will be tested against a Hearts side that has been grinding out wins.

Hearts come into the derby in confident shape. They beat Motherwell 3-1 on April 11 and have won three of their last five Premiership matches. Conceding just three goals across that run points to a defensive solidity that Hibernian's attack will need to break down.

The head-to-head record adds another layer of intrigue. These two clubs have met four times already this season across various Premiership fixtures, with results going in both directions. No side has been able to assert dominance.

With Hearts leading the Premiership table and Hibernian looking to close the gap, the stakes at Easter Road are clear. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match, team news, and the latest form guide.

How to watch Hibernian vs Hearts with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Hibernian ahead of this fixture. No probable starting XI has been confirmed at this stage either.

The same applies for Hearts, with no injury, suspension, or lineup data confirmed at the time of writing. Updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Hibernian have taken two wins, three draws, and one defeat from their last five Premiership matches, scoring six goals and conceding five across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Aberdeen on April 11. Before that, they beat Kilmarnock 3-0 and drew back-to-back games against Motherwell and Livingston without scoring. A 3-3 draw with Dundee FC in February rounds out a spell that has been inconsistent, particularly in front of goal.

Hearts have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five Premiership games, scoring seven goals and conceding four. They beat Motherwell 3-1 most recently and followed a 2-2 draw with Livingston with a 1-0 win over Dundee FC. A 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock in March is the only blemish in an otherwise strong recent run, with Hearts winning three of their last four matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on February 10, 2026, when Hearts beat Hibernian 1-0 at home in the Premiership. Before that, Hibernian won 3-2 at Easter Road on December 27, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Hearts have won three times and Hibernian twice, with the away side winning on two of those occasions.

Standings

In the Premiership table, Hearts sit first while Hibernian are fifth. The same positions are reflected in the Championship Group standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hibernian vs Hearts today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: