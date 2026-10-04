UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Toumba Stadium

Today's game between Greece and Germany will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Greece vs Germany is available to watch live in the US on Amazon Prime PPV. Full details on how to access the match are listed below.





Greece host Germany at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki in UEFA Nations League A Group 2, with Ivan Jovanovic's side looking to build on a strong start to the campaign.

Greece arrive into this fixture on the back of an impressive run. They beat Serbia 2-1 in Belgrade on matchday one before following that up with a 1-0 victory over Germany in Augsburg, results that put them top of the group heading into this home tie.

Germany, managed by Jurgen Klopp, have had a more mixed campaign so far. They drew 1-1 with the Netherlands on matchday one before suffering that defeat to Greece, leaving them in third place in the group standings.

Klopp will be encouraged, though, by the form of Florian Wirtz. The Liverpool playmaker delivered a match-winning performance against Serbia in the most recent round of Nations League fixtures, scoring and providing an assist in a 2-0 win at the Allianz Arena.

Greece, for their part, drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in their last outing. They led 2-0 at half-time through Fotis Ioannidis and Giorgos Masouras before being pegged back by second-half goals from Virgil van Dijk and Tijjani Reijnders.

There are fitness concerns in the Greece camp ahead of this fixture. Christos Tzolis was forced off during that Netherlands match, leaving his availability in doubt and creating uncertainty for Jovanovic as he prepares his squad.

TV channel and live stream details for Greece vs Germany are listed below.

How to watch Greece vs Germany with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Greece head coach Ivan Jovanovic has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this fixture. There are no injuries or suspensions listed in the current squad data, though updates are expected closer to kick-off following Christos Tzolis's early withdrawal against the Netherlands.

Jurgen Klopp has also not confirmed his Germany lineup. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the away side, and further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Greece have recorded two wins and two draws from their last five matches, losing one. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands, having led 2-0, and they also beat Germany 1-0 and Serbia 2-1 in their opening Nations League fixtures. Across those five games, Greece have scored seven goals and conceded six.

Germany have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Serbia, with Florian Wirtz scoring and assisting. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with the Netherlands and lost 1-0 to Greece in the Nations League, and were eliminated from the World Cup following defeats to Ecuador and Paraguay.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in UEFA Nations League A on 27 September 2026, when Greece won 1-0 away at Germany. Before that, Germany beat Greece 2-1 in a friendly in June 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings, Germany hold the advantage with three wins to Greece's two, including a 4-2 victory at Euro 2012 and a 2-0 win in World Cup qualification in September 2000.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Greece GRE 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 D W W 2 Netherlands NED 3 1 2 0 5 4 +1 5 D W D 3 Germany GER 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 W L D 4 Serbia SER 3 0 0 3 2 6 -4 0 L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League A Group 2, Greece currently sit first and Germany are in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Greece vs Germany today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: