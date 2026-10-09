World Cup Qualification UEFA - Semi Finals 9 Oct 2026 - 12:30

Today's game between Greece and England will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 17:30.

Gemini

The match is available to watch live on TV and via live stream in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Greece and England meet in a World Cup Qualification UEFA fixture, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into what shapes up as a significant test for the visiting side.

Greece arrive in good form, having won four of their last five matches in qualifying. Their recent results suggest a team that has found consistency at the right stage of the campaign.

England's recent record is more mixed. A 4-0 defeat to Spain was a sharp setback, though they responded with a 3-0 win over Ukraine in their most recent outing, which will provide some confidence heading into this match.

The two sides meet with points still to play for, and England will be looking to maintain their qualification push against a Greece team that will be difficult to break down on home soil.

For everything you need to know about how to watch the match live, read on.

How to watch Greece vs England with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for both sides is still to be confirmed ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for Greece, and the same applies to England. Full squad updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information becomes available.

Form

Greece head into this match with a strong recent record, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 win away at Georgia in World Cup Qualification UEFA, and they also claimed a 2-3 victory at Faroe Islands earlier in the campaign. Across five matches, Greece have shown the ability to score in every qualifying game. Their only blemish in recent form was a 1-1 draw with Moldova in a friendly.

England's last five matches tell a more varied story. They have won four of those five games, with their most recent result a commanding 3-0 win over Ukraine in qualifying. Their heaviest recent defeat was a 4-0 loss to Spain, though wins over Iceland twice and that Ukraine result underline their capacity to perform when it matters. England have conceded only once across their other four matches in that run, pointing to a solid defensive record outside of the Spain fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data from recent meetings between Greece and England is available in the current dataset. Further historical context will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Standings

England currently sit second in their standings group, keeping them well placed in the qualification race. Greece lead their respective group, which reflects the form they have shown throughout this campaign.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Greece vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: