UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Allianz Arena

Today's game between Germany and Serbia will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Germany vs Serbia is available to watch live via Amazon Prime PPV. Use the link below to access the stream.

Germany host Serbia at the Allianz Arena in Munich in a UEFA Nations League Group 2 fixture that carries real weight for both sides.

Jurgen Klopp's side sit third in the group and are under pressure after a difficult start to the Nations League campaign. A 1-0 defeat to Greece was followed by a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands, leaving Germany without a win in four straight internationals. Klopp's high-intensity system has yet to click, and captain Joshua Kimmich has publicly called for immediate improvement from his teammates.

Rudi Voller has confirmed that Klopp will abandon his experimental 44-man squad selection in favour of a more traditional group for these November fixtures, signalling a reset in approach after the sluggish opening rounds.

Serbia arrive in Munich sitting bottom of the group after losses to both Greece and the Netherlands in Belgrade. Veljko Paunovic's side have conceded freely and have not kept a clean sheet in 12 internationals, though they did show spirit in their 2-1 defeat to Greece, taking an early lead before being pegged back in stoppage time.

This fixture precedes Germany's final group game against the Netherlands on November 16, meaning a win here is close to essential for Klopp's side if they are to avoid finishing at the foot of the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Germany vs Serbia live.

How to watch Germany vs Serbia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Klopp's projected XI for Germany is: Jonas Urbig; Ridle Baku, Waldemar Anton, Malick Thiaw, David Raum; Vitaly Janelt, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Florian Wirtz, Karim Adeyemi, Said El Mala; Jonathan Burkardt. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Serbia, Veljko Paunovic is expected to line up with: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Srdjan Babic, Nemanja Gudelj, Kosta Nedeljkovic, Aleksa Terzic; Strahinja Pavlovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Stankovic, Sasa Lukic; Andrija Zivkovic, Dejan Joveljic. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the visitors ahead of this fixture.

Form

Germany have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Nations League defeat to Greece, and they also drew 1-1 with the Netherlands in the same competition. Their sole win in this run came against Ivory Coast at the World Cup, 2-1. Germany have scored five goals and conceded five across these five matches, and their shutout against Greece marked the first time in 14 internationals that they had failed to score.

Serbia have won one and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Nations League defeat to the Netherlands, following an earlier 2-1 loss to Greece in the opening round. Their heaviest defeat in the run was a 5-1 friendly loss to Mexico. Their only win came against Saudi Arabia, 2-1. Serbia have scored nine goals and conceded 13 across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a 1-1 friendly draw in March 2019 at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, with Luka Jovic opening the scoring for Serbia before Leon Goretzka equalised for the hosts. Across the four meetings on record, Germany hold the advantage with two wins to Serbia's one, with one draw. Germany have scored four goals and conceded three across those fixtures.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Greece GRE 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 Netherlands NED 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 W D 3 Germany GER 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 L D 4 Serbia SER 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Germany sit third in Group 2 and Serbia are fourth, meaning both sides are in danger of relegation from Nations League A. A result here could prove decisive in determining which team avoids the drop come the end of the group phase.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Germany vs Serbia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: