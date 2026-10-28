Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 28 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Crystal Palace will kick off at 28 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Fulham vs Crystal Palace is available to watch live in the United Kingdom. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fulham host Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage in a Carabao Cup fixture that brings together two clubs whose Premier League campaigns have been far from straightforward this season.

Alvaro Arbeloa's Fulham arrive on the back of consecutive top-flight wins, with Oscar Bobb's late strike at Coventry last weekend ending the club's long wait for a first away league victory since February. Back-to-back wins have given Fulham some breathing room after a difficult start to the season.

Crystal Palace head to west London carrying fresh wounds. Pierre Sage's side were beaten 2-0 at Selhurst Park by Newcastle on Sunday, a result that leaves them on just seven points and under mounting pressure in the league. Will Osula and Harvey Barnes scored either side of the hour mark to compound a miserable afternoon for the Eagles.

Palace's struggles in the Premier League have been partly offset by activity in the Europa League, where they drew 2-2 away at Besiktas last week. That result showed the squad can compete on the road in Europe, even if domestic form remains a concern.

For Fulham, this cup tie represents an opportunity to build momentum. Arbeloa has guided the Cottagers to three wins from their last five across all competitions, and the confidence from the Coventry victory will carry into this fixture.

Sage, meanwhile, needs a positive result to ease the pressure building around his position. Back-to-back losses in the Premier League, including a 5-0 defeat to Brighton, have made this cup run feel more significant than it might otherwise.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fulham are managed by Alvaro Arbeloa, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates to the squad news will be added closer to kick-off.

Crystal Palace head coach Pierre Sage also has no confirmed team news listed at this stage. Full squad details for both sides are expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Fulham have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Premier League win at Coventry City, following a 1-0 victory over Hull City the week before. Earlier in the run, they were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich Town and drew 1-1 with Manchester United. Fulham also claimed a 3-2 Carabao Cup win at West Ham United. Across the five matches, the Cottagers scored eight goals and conceded six.

Crystal Palace have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-0 Premier League defeat at home to Newcastle United. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Besiktas in the Europa League and suffered a 5-0 Premier League loss to Brighton. Palace's only win in the run came against Nottingham Forest, a 3-1 home victory. They also lost 3-2 to Lyon in the Europa League. Over the five games, Palace scored eight goals and conceded twelve.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on 5 September 2026, when Crystal Palace won 3-2 at Craven Cottage. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Palace hold the advantage with three wins to Fulham's one, with one draw. Crystal Palace have scored nine goals across those five matches to Fulham's five.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: