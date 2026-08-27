Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 27 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and AFC Wimbledon will kick-off at 27 Aug 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Fulham vs AFC Wimbledon is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fulham host AFC Wimbledon at Craven Cottage in the Carabao Cup, with the Premier League side looking to make progress in the domestic cup competition on home soil.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side come into this fixture just days after a 3-2 Premier League defeat to Chelsea, a result that will have left the Fulham manager keen to respond with a positive performance in front of their own supporters.

The Cottagers had their moments against Chelsea and will carry confidence from their pre-season form, but the cup offers a chance to rotate and blood players who have been waiting for minutes.

AFC Wimbledon arrive from League One, managed by Johnnie Jackson. The Dons have had a mixed start to their campaign, picking up just one win from their last four competitive outings.

Wimbledon did come through their previous Carabao Cup tie, beating Newport County, and will be eager to test themselves against top-flight opposition at one of English football's most characterful grounds.

The gulf in division will make Fulham heavy favourites, but cup football has a habit of producing surprises, and Wimbledon will have nothing to lose.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham vs AFC Wimbledon, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Fulham vs AFC Wimbledon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fulham are managed by Alvaro Arbeloa, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

AFC Wimbledon are led by Johnnie Jackson, and similarly, no injury, suspension or lineup information has been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Fulham's last five results include one win, one draw and one defeat in competitive action, alongside two pre-season friendlies. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 Premier League defeat to Chelsea on August 24. Before that, they beat VfB Stuttgart 1-0 in a friendly on August 15 and drew 2-2 with Malaga three days earlier. Their only competitive win in the run came against Farense, a 1-2 away victory in a friendly on August 1.

AFC Wimbledon have collected one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 League One draw with Reading on August 22. They were beaten 3-0 by Huddersfield Town in their previous League One fixture and lost 1-1 on penalties to Leyton Orient in the EFL Trophy. Their sole win in the period came against Newport County in the Carabao Cup first round.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data from recent meetings between Fulham and AFC Wimbledon is available in our records. This fixture is therefore assessed without a recent historical reference point.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs AFC Wimbledon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: