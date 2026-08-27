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Carabao Cup
team-logoFulham
Craven Cottage
team-logoAFC Wimbledon
Watch it on Sky Sports+
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How to watch today's Fulham vs AFC Wimbledon Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Fulham vs AFC Wimbledon
Fulham
AFC Wimbledon
Carabao Cup

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Fulham and AFC Wimbledon, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Carabao Cup - Game Week 2
Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and AFC Wimbledon will kick-off at 27 Aug 2026, 20:00.

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Fulham vs AFC Wimbledon is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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Fulham host AFC Wimbledon at Craven Cottage in the Carabao Cup, with the Premier League side looking to make progress in the domestic cup competition on home soil.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side come into this fixture just days after a 3-2 Premier League defeat to Chelsea, a result that will have left the Fulham manager keen to respond with a positive performance in front of their own supporters.

The Cottagers had their moments against Chelsea and will carry confidence from their pre-season form, but the cup offers a chance to rotate and blood players who have been waiting for minutes.

AFC Wimbledon arrive from League One, managed by Johnnie Jackson. The Dons have had a mixed start to their campaign, picking up just one win from their last four competitive outings.

Wimbledon did come through their previous Carabao Cup tie, beating Newport County, and will be eager to test themselves against top-flight opposition at one of English football's most characterful grounds.

The gulf in division will make Fulham heavy favourites, but cup football has a habit of producing surprises, and Wimbledon will have nothing to lose.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham vs AFC Wimbledon, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

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How to watch Fulham vs AFC Wimbledon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fulham vs AFC Wimbledon Probable lineups

Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Formation
AFC Wimbledon crest
AFC Wimbledon
WIM
AFC Wimbledon crest
AFC Wimbledon
WIM

Manager

  • A. Arbeloa

Fulham are managed by Alvaro Arbeloa, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

AFC Wimbledon are led by Johnnie Jackson, and similarly, no injury, suspension or lineup information has been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

FUL

FUL - Form

FAR
W1-2
CRY
L1-2
MAL
D2-2
VFB
W1-0
CHE
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
WIM

WIM - Form

QPR
L2-3
NEW
W1-1
HUD
L3-0
LOR
L1-1
REA
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Fulham's last five results include one win, one draw and one defeat in competitive action, alongside two pre-season friendlies. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 Premier League defeat to Chelsea on August 24. Before that, they beat VfB Stuttgart 1-0 in a friendly on August 15 and drew 2-2 with Malaga three days earlier. Their only competitive win in the run came against Farense, a 1-2 away victory in a friendly on August 1.

AFC Wimbledon have collected one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 League One draw with Reading on August 22. They were beaten 3-0 by Huddersfield Town in their previous League One fixture and lost 1-1 on penalties to Leyton Orient in the EFL Trophy. Their sole win in the period came against Newport County in the Carabao Cup first round.


Head-to-Head Record


No head-to-head data from recent meetings between Fulham and AFC Wimbledon is available in our records. This fixture is therefore assessed without a recent historical reference point.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs AFC Wimbledon today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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