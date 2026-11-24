How to watch Denmark U17 vs Argentina U17 with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo United Kingdom DAZN Canada Fubo Ireland DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 25 Nov 2026 - 10:30

Denmark U17 face Argentina U17 in Group C of the World Cup U17, with the venue yet to be confirmed.

Denmark have had a bumpy start to the tournament. A 4-0 defeat to Mozambique in their opener stung, but they answered with a goalless draw against Australia and kept their campaign alive.

That resilience matters, because the Danes arrived in Qatar with plenty of momentum. They won three straight European qualifiers in November and scored 11 goals along the way.

Argentina had a similar wobble. They lost 2-0 to Australia in their first group game, which left them under immediate pressure.

The young Albiceleste responded well, beating Mozambique 2-1 in their latest outing. That result puts them back in the conversation for a place in the knockout rounds.

Denmark are still searching for their first win of the tournament, while Argentina have the confidence of a victory fresh in their minds. Here is how to follow the action.

Official broadcast information for Denmark U17 vs Argentina U17 is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the rights holders are confirmed.

Team news & squads