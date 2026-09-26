Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 16:25 Maracana Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys clash at Maracanã Stadium (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. This is the third NFL regular-season game to be played in Brazil, but the first ever to be held in Rio de Janeiro. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 9.25pm (BST) on Sunday, September 27.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN and Channel 5 and Sky Sports NFL.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens Team News

Both teams enter the international spotlight with 1-1 records, but they do so while navigating crucial injuries on both sides of the ball.

A major storyline heading into kick-off is the bumpy, uneven playing surface at Maracanã Stadium. Both coaching staffs have acknowledged field condition concerns, which could severely impact dynamic, heavy-cutting players like Jackson, Henry, and Lamb.

Dallas Cowboys Team News

The Cowboys' defense takes a massive hit ahead of this matchup, officially ruling out four key defensive contributors who did not even make the 10-hour flight to Brazil:

DeMarvion Overshown (LB) (Hamstring) - Out

Malik Hooker (S) (Forearm surgery) - Out

P.J. Locke (S) (Plantar fasciitis) - Out

Cobie Durant (CB) (Hamstring) - Out

Next Man Up: Expect rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham to call the defensive plays in the green-dot helmet. In the depleted secondary, young safety Markquese Bell and rookie standout Caleb Downs will be forced into massive roles to handle the Ravens' offense.

The Bright Spot: Pass-rusher James Houston was a full practice participant and is tracking to play, looking to assist a stellar but pressured D-line featuring Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark.

Offensive Outlook: Dak Prescott is coming off a franchise-record performance where he became the team's all-time passing touchdown leader. He will rely heavily on CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to attack a vulnerable Ravens secondary.

Baltimore Ravens Team News

The Ravens' biggest headlines involve a mixed bag on the injury front, specifically along their offensive line and wide receiver corps:

Ronnie Stanley (LT) (Toe) - Ruled Out. Stanley reaggravated a lingering toe injury last week and did not practice. His absence leaves a massive void on Lamar Jackson’s blindside.

Zay Flowers (WR) (Hamstring) - Questionable. Flowers missed practice earlier in the week but returned in a limited capacity on Friday. Defensive coordinator-turned-head coach Jesse Minter has indicated Flowers has a "real opportunity" to play.

Nnamdi Madubuike (DT) (Neck) - Good to Go. Madubuike was a full participant in practice all week and carries no injury designation, meaning he will anchor the interior defense.

Offensive Outlook: With Stanley out, the Ravens will likely look to leaning heavily into their ground game. Expect a heavy dose of Derrick Henry and dual-threat MVP Lamar Jackson exploiting a Dallas defense that has struggled to stop the run early this season.



