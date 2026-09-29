UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Fortuna Arena

Today's game between Czechia and England will kick off at 29 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Czechia vs England is available to watch live in the UK on ITV1 and STV, with live streaming available via ITVX and STV Player.

England travel to Prague for a UEFA Nations League A Group A3 fixture against Czechia at the Fortuna Arena on Tuesday, September 29, with Thomas Tuchel's side looking to respond after a 2-3 defeat to Spain in their opening group match.

Czechia arrive in similar circumstances, having lost their own opener 1-2 to Croatia. Both sides are yet to register a point in the group, which gives this match an immediate edge that a neutral Nations League fixture rarely carries so early in the campaign.

England head into the game with injury concerns at the back. Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly missed the final group training session, and Tuchel has admitted he is uncertain whether either defender will be fit to feature in Prague.

Despite the defensive uncertainty, England's attacking output has been sharp. Tuchel's side scored 14 goals across their last five matches, including a 6-4 win over France at the World Cup, and there is no shortage of quality across the forward line with Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, and Anthony Gordon all expected to be involved.

For Czechia, coach Santi Denia faces the task of lifting a squad that was knocked out of the World Cup in the group stage and has now lost their Nations League opener. Adam Hlozek and Pavel Sulc are expected to carry the attacking threat for the hosts.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Czechia vs England live.

How to watch Czechia vs England with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santi Denia's projected XI for Czechia includes Lukas Hornicek in goal, with a back line of Robin Hranac, Vladimir Coufal, Jiri Slama, and Stepan Chaloupek. Michal Sadilek, Alex Kral, and Matej Radosta are expected in midfield, with Pavel Sulc, Lukas Ambros, and Adam Hlozek leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Thomas Tuchel's projected XI for England is built around James Trafford in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, and Lewis Hall across the back four. Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jude Bellingham, and Elliot Anderson are expected in midfield, with Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon, and Harry Kane in attack. Konsa and Nico O'Reilly remain doubts after missing training, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Czechia have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding eight across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Croatia in the Nations League, and they were beaten 0-3 by Mexico at the World Cup before that. A 1-1 draw with South Africa and a 3-1 win over Guatemala are the highlights of an inconsistent recent run.

England have won three and lost two of their last five, scoring 14 goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 defeat to Spain in the Nations League opener, which followed a 6-4 win over France at the World Cup quarter-final stage. England also recorded wins over Norway and Mexico during the World Cup, with their only other defeat in the sequence coming against Argentina in the semi-finals.

Head-to-Head Record

England have the stronger record across the recent head-to-head series. The most recent meeting came at Euro 2020, where England won 1-0, and that result continued a pattern of England performing well in competitive fixtures against Czechia. The one exception came in October 2019, when Czechia won 2-1 in Prague during European Championship qualifying, though England had won the reverse fixture 5-0 at Wembley earlier that year. A 2-2 friendly draw in 2008 is also on record, giving England the better of the exchanges across the four documented meetings.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Spain ESP 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 W 2 Croatia CRO 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 3 England ENG 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L 4 Czechia CZE 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Both sides sit without a point after their opening fixtures, with Czechia in fourth place and England third in UEFA Nations League A Group A3. A win here would move the victor off the bottom of the group and into contention alongside Spain and Croatia.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Czechia vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: