How to watch CSKA Sofia vs Trabzonspor with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Conference League - Game Week 4 26 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Bulgarska Armiya

CSKA Sofia host Trabzonspor at the Bulgarska Armiya in Sofia in the Conference League. Two sides with European business to settle meet in the Bulgarian capital.

The hosts, coached by Markus Gisdol, sit 28th in the league phase table. They need results to climb the standings, and home games are where they must find them.

CSKA Sofia's domestic form has been steady. They beat Levski Sofia 3-0 earlier this month, but their latest outing was a 3-3 draw with Botev Plovdiv.

Trabzonspor arrive in far better position, 12th in the same table. Thomas Reis leads a side that has just won 1-0 against Eyupspor in the Super Lig.

The Turkish club have won four of their last five competitive games, with a friendly loss to Zenit St. Petersburg the only blemish. A 1-0 defeat to Freiburg in this competition remains their most recent European setback.

Both teams know a result here carries weight in the race for a place in the knockout rounds. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the action.

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