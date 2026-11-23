How to watch Crawley Town vs Barnet with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

League Two - Game Week 8 24 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Broadfield Stadium

Bottom meets second in League Two as Crawley Town host Barnet at Broadfield Stadium.

The two sides sit at opposite ends of the table, and Dean Brennan's visitors arrive in far better shape than Kevin Blackwell's hosts.

Crawley beat Fleetwood Town 2-1 in their most recent league outing. That win was a welcome lift after a difficult spell in the cups, with defeats to Brentford Academy in the EFL Trophy and to Wimborne Town in the FA Cup.

Barnet have been in impressive form. They beat Port Vale 2-1 in their latest league game and have not lost in their last five matches across all competitions.

The sides have shared the spoils before this season. Barnet won 2-1 on New Year's Day, and the return fixture at Broadfield finished 1-1 in March.

Blackwell will want his side to build on the Fleetwood result and give the home crowd something to cheer. Brennan will look to keep his side's momentum going as they hold their place near the top of the table.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

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