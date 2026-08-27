Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 27 Aug 2026 - 14:30 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Luton Town will kick-off at 27 Aug 2026, 19:30.

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Chelsea vs Luton Town is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Chelsea host Luton Town at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup, with Xabi Alonso's side looking to build on a winning start to the Premier League season.

The Blues beat Fulham 3-2 at Craven Cottage on August 24 in their opening top-flight fixture, giving Alonso's tenure an encouraging early foothold. A home cup tie against third-tier opposition offers a chance to maintain that momentum.

Luton, now back in League One under Jack Wilshere, arrive having already progressed through the competition. They beat Gillingham 3-0 in the previous round and will be eager to cause an upset against a Premier League side.

Off the pitch, Chelsea's preparations have been complicated by transfer speculation. Enzo Fernandez is the subject of a significant approach from Manchester City, though Alonso has indicated he expects the Argentina midfielder to feature in this fixture. The club is also understood to be exploring a move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez amid concerns over Robert Sanchez's form.

Luton's task is straightforward on paper, but Wilshere's side have shown competitive spirit in the league and will not travel to west London without belief.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea vs Luton Town live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chelsea vs Luton Town with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chelsea are managed by Xabi Alonso, though no confirmed injury or suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been submitted. The club's squad situation is fluid given ongoing transfer activity in the final days of the window, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Luton Town are led by Jack Wilshere. As with Chelsea, no specific injury or suspension data is currently available for the visitors. Further squad information will be added as it becomes confirmed.

Form

Chelsea head into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches, alongside one draw and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on August 24. They also won 3-1 against Real Sociedad in a friendly earlier in the month, having previously drawn 3-3 with Johor Darul Ta'zim and beaten AC Milan 3-0. Their only defeat in the run came against Juventus, losing 1-0 in a pre-season fixture on August 5. Across those five matches, Chelsea scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Luton arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Notts County in League One on August 22. Before that, they won 4-3 at Reading in the league and beat Gillingham 3-0 in the Carabao Cup. Their only loss in the sequence was a 1-0 friendly defeat to Go Ahead Eagles. Luton scored 12 goals across those five matches, conceding seven.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 30, 2023, when Luton hosted Chelsea in the Premier League and lost 3-2. Before that, Chelsea won 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in August 2023. Across the four recorded head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won all four, scoring 10 goals and conceding four, with the most recent FA Cup meeting in March 2022 also ending 3-2 to Chelsea.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Luton Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: