Premiership - Championship Group Celtic Park

Today's game between Celtic and Rangers will kick-off at 10 May 2026, 12:00.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

TV channel and live stream options for Celtic vs Rangers are listed below. The match is broadcast live in the UK across Sky Sports, with coverage available on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Viewers without a Sky subscription can watch live via NowTV.

If you are travelling outside the UK and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help. A VPN lets you connect to a server in a supported region, allowing you to watch through your regular broadcaster without geo-restrictions applying.

Celtic host Rangers at Celtic Park in a Scottish Premiership Old Firm derby that carries serious weight at both ends of the table. The Glasgow rivals meet with the Championship Group standings tight and neither side able to afford a slip.

Celtic go into this fixture in the form of a team that has found its rhythm at exactly the right time. Martin O'Neill's side have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals in the process. That run includes a 6-2 dismantling of St. Mirren in the FA Cup and back-to-back league wins over Falkirk and Hibernian. The Hoops sit third in the Premiership and second in the Championship Group.

O'Neill, 74, has drawn considerable attention for his handling of the squad since returning to Parkhead. His ability to galvanise players has been a talking point throughout the second half of the season, and Celtic's form suggests the dressing room is responding.

Rangers arrive at Celtic Park in a very different mood. Philippe Clement's side have lost their last two Premiership fixtures, going down 2-1 to Hearts and 3-2 to Motherwell in successive outings. Three wins from their last five games keep them within reach, but the away end will know their team needs a response.

The two clubs sit level on position in the Premiership table, both placed third, which adds a direct competitive edge to what is already the most charged fixture in Scottish football. Points here could shift the dynamic in the final weeks of the campaign.

Robbie Keane has been linked with the Celtic job on a permanent basis, with reports suggesting the club are weighing their managerial options for next season. O'Neill, for now, remains in charge and will be determined to send a statement into those discussions with a result against the old enemy.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic vs Rangers live, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Celtic ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Rangers are similarly unconfirmed at this stage, with no injury, suspension or probable lineup data available. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Celtic head into the Old Firm derby in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Premiership victory at Hibernian on May 3, and they also posted a 3-1 league win over Falkirk and a 6-2 cup victory over St. Mirren during that run. Celtic have scored 14 goals across those five games and conceded six, with a 1-0 league win over St. Mirren and a 1-2 away win at Dundee also featuring. Five consecutive wins represents a strong platform going into a derby.

Rangers have a more mixed recent record, winning three and losing two of their last five Premiership games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Hearts on May 4, following a 3-2 loss to Motherwell the week before. Before those setbacks, Rangers had put together a strong sequence that included a 3-6 win at Falkirk and a 4-2 victory over Dundee United. They beat Aberdeen 4-1 in late March. Rangers have scored 14 goals across their last five matches but conceded nine, a defensive record that will concern the coaching staff.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between Celtic and Rangers came on March 8, 2026, when the sides drew 0-0 in an FA Cup tie at Ibrox. Before that, a Premiership clash at the same venue on March 1 finished 2-2. Across the last five recorded head-to-head meetings, Celtic hold the stronger record, having won two of the five encounters. Rangers have not won any of the five matches, with the sides drawing three times and Celtic taking the other two. Celtic's wins came in a 1-3 Premiership victory at Celtic Park in January 2026 and a 3-1 League Cup win at home in November 2025.

Standings

In the Premiership table, Celtic and Rangers are both placed third. In the Championship Group standings, Celtic sit second and Rangers third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs Rangers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: