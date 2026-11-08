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LaLiga
team-logoCelta Vigo
Abanca Balaidos
team-logoLevante
Watch it on Premier Sports PlayerWatch it on LaLigaTV
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Celta Vigo vs. Levante live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Celta Vigo vs Levante
Celta Vigo
Levante
LaLiga

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Celta Vigo vs Levante in live LaLiga action today.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Levante with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
United KingdomPremier Sports Player
CanadaTSN Premium
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandPremier Sports Player
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongM Plus Live
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 12
Abanca Balaidos

Celta Vigo host Levante at Abanca Balaídos in Vigo on Sunday, November 8, in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

Claudio Giraldez's side sit 12th in LaLiga and will be looking to arrest a run that has brought back-to-back defeats. A 3-0 loss at home to Rayo Vallecano last weekend followed a Europa League exit at the hands of Union Saint-Gilloise, leaving Celta with ground to make up in both domestic and continental competition.

Levante arrive in worse shape. Luis Castro's side are 18th in the table and have lost their last two LaLiga matches, conceding seven goals across those fixtures. A run that once showed promise — including a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao — has since unravelled, and a trip to Vigo offers little comfort.

The head-to-head record adds intrigue. Levante won the most recent meeting 2-3 at Balaídos in May 2026, a result that will give Castro's squad belief despite their current struggles. Celta will be eager to reassert home advantage.

With a relegation battle shaping up below and Celta needing points to pull away from danger, this fixture has the feel of a match neither side can afford to lose. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch it live.

TV channel and live stream options for Celta Vigo vs Levante are listed below. If you are travelling abroad or facing geo-restrictions, a VPN service such as ExpressVPN can help you access your usual streaming platform from anywhere.

Team news & squads

Celta Vigo vs Levante Probable lineups

3-4-3
Celta Vigo crest
Celta Vigo
CEL
Formation
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
4-2-3-1
I. RaduI. RaduM. AlonsoM. AlonsoY. LagoY. LagoS. CaceresS. CaceresS. CarreiraS. CarreiraA. FebasA. FebasJ. GalanJ. GalanI. MoribaI. MoribaF. JutglaF. JutglaH. GonzalezH. GonzalezH. AlvarezH. AlvarezM. RyanM. RyanN. PerezN. Perezteam-logoI. NdukweJ. ToljanJ. ToljanA. De La FuenteA. De La FuenteD. RequenaD. RequenaR. BrugueR. BrugueT. FernandezT. FernandezJ. OlasagastiJ. OlasagastiI. RomeroI. RomeroP. RatkovP. Ratkov
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
3-4-3
Celta Vigo

Starting XI

Levante

Manager

  • C. Giraldez
  • L. Castro

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