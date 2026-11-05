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Segunda Division
team-logoCastellon
Estadio Skyfi Castalia
team-logoEibar
Watch it on Premier Sports Player
Falza Rivaldi
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Watch Castellon vs. Eibar live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Castellon vs Eibar
Castellon
Eibar
Segunda Division

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Castellon vs Eibar in live Segunda Division action today.

How to watch Castellon vs Eibar with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United KingdomPremier Sports Player
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandPremier Sports Player
IndiaFanCode
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
Segunda Division - Game Week 13
Estadio Skyfi Castalia

Castellon host Eibar at the Estadio Skyfi Castalia in a Segunda Division fixture that carries real weight at the top of the table. Both clubs arrive in strong positions, making this a contest with genuine promotion implications.

Pablo Hernandez's side have been one of the more compelling teams in the division this season. Sitting top of the table, Castellon have shown they can win in multiple ways, and their home record has been a significant factor in keeping them there.

Eibar come into this in third place, still very much in contention for automatic promotion. Jokin Aranbarri's squad has the experience and quality to compete at this level, though their recent form has been inconsistent.

The visitors have not been at their sharpest over the past few weeks, picking up just one win in their last five league outings. They will need to tighten up defensively and find more consistency in front of goal if they are to take anything from this trip.

Castellon, by contrast, have been building momentum at home and will fancy their chances of extending their lead at the summit. Their attacking output in recent weeks has been a clear statement of intent.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Castellon vs Eibar, including kick-off time, live stream details, and the latest team news.

Team news & squads

Castellon vs Eibar Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Hernandez

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