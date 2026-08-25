Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 25 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Abbey Stadium

Today's game between Cambridge United and Millwall will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 19:45.

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Cambridge United vs Millwall is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cambridge United host Millwall at the Abbey Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with Neil Harris's League One side looking to cause an upset against Championship opposition.

Cambridge arrive at this fixture in mixed early-season form. A 3-2 league win over Wigan Athletic showed their attacking intent, though they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bromley in their most recent outing. They did come through their previous Carabao Cup tie, beating Barnet 2-1.

Millwall, managed by Alex Neil, have been in sharp form in the Championship. Back-to-back wins over Bristol City and Norwich City — the latter a 3-0 victory — suggest a side building real momentum at the start of the campaign.

The Lions also progressed through the first round of this competition, edging past Queens Park Rangers on penalties after a 1-1 draw, so they arrive with cup experience already banked this season.

This is a fixture with a short but pointed cup history between the two sides, and Cambridge will draw confidence from their own Carabao Cup run that brought them to this stage. For Millwall, the priority is maintaining form while rotating where possible.

For details on how to watch Cambridge United vs Millwall live, read on.

How to watch Cambridge United vs Millwall with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cambridge United are managed by Neil Harris, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Millwall head coach Alex Neil also has no reported injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of the trip to Cambridge. A projected XI has not yet been confirmed, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Cambridge United have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Bromley in League One, following a 3-2 win over Wigan Athletic the week prior. They also beat Barnet 2-1 in the Carabao Cup first round. Across those five matches, Cambridge scored seven goals and conceded five.

Millwall have won four of their last five matches and drawn one. Their most recent fixture was a commanding 3-0 Championship win over Norwich City, and they also beat Bristol City 2-0 away from home. The Lions have not lost in any of their last five outings, scoring eight goals and conceding two across that run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Carabao Cup on August 2, 2022, when Cambridge United won 1-0 at the Abbey Stadium. Before that, Millwall claimed a 3-1 victory at home in the same competition in August 2021. Across the five recorded meetings, Millwall hold a slight edge with two wins to Cambridge's two, with one draw, and the sides have met in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, and a pre-season friendly.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cambridge United vs Millwall today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: