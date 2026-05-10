Premier League - Premier League Turf Moor

Today's game between Burnley and Aston Villa will kick-off at 10 May 2026, 14:00.

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TV channel and live stream options for Burnley vs Aston Villa are listed below.

This Premier League fixture is available to watch on Sky Sports+. You can watch live or live stream the match by signing up through Sky Sports+.

If you are travelling outside the UK and want to access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help you connect to a server in your home country and bypass geographic restrictions so you can watch on your preferred platform.

Burnley host Aston Villa at Turf Moor in the Premier League, with both clubs arriving at this fixture from vastly different positions in the table and in form.

The Clarets are deep in a relegation battle, sitting 19th in the standings. Five consecutive league defeats have left Scott Parker's side with almost no margin for error as the season approaches its conclusion.

Villa arrive in Lancashire having just made history. Unai Emery's side thrashed Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the Europa League semi-final second leg to book their place in the final, a result that sent Villa Park into raptures and secured the club's most significant European achievement in a generation.

That midweek euphoria will need to be channelled quickly. Villa sit fifth in the Premier League and cannot afford to let their domestic position slip, particularly with the top-five race still tight.

For Burnley, this is exactly the type of fixture they need to capitalise on. Villa may rotate after their European exertions, and the Clarets will be desperate for the points that could keep their survival hopes alive.

Jadon Sancho features in Villa's projected XI, providing a reminder of the attacking quality Emery has assembled. Villa's Morgan Rogers has also attracted attention from clubs higher up the football pyramid, though his focus will be on delivering at Turf Moor.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch Burnley vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Burnley are without Josh Beyer and Josh Cullen through injury, and have no players suspended. The projected XI is expected to feature Martin Dubravka in goal, with a back line of Kyle Walker, Bashir Humphreys, Hjalmar Ekdal, and Marc Esteve. Quinten Hartman, Luca Tchaouna, Joel Anthony, Julien Laurent, James Ward-Prowse, and Zian Flemming complete the projected starting lineup.

Aston Villa travel to Turf Moor without Amadou Onana, Alysson Edward, and Boubacar Kamara, all sidelined through injury. No suspensions apply. Emiliano Martinez is expected in goal, with a defence including Tyrone Mings, Victor Lindelof, Matty Cash, and Ian Maatsen. Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers, Leon Bogarde, Jadon Sancho, Ross Barkley, and Tammy Abraham make up the rest of the projected XI. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Burnley's recent form makes for difficult reading. The Clarets have lost all five of their last five matches, with zero wins and zero draws across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Leeds in the Premier League. Earlier in that sequence, Burnley also fell 4-1 to Nottingham Forest and lost 3-1 to Fulham. Across those five games, they scored three goals and conceded eleven.

Aston Villa's form is more mixed but includes a result that stands apart from anything else in their recent schedule. Their most recent match was a 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Europa League, a result that sealed their place in the final. Before that, Villa lost 1-2 to Tottenham in the Premier League and suffered back-to-back defeats to Nottingham Forest and Fulham. A 4-3 Premier League win over Sunderland also features in their last five. Villa have scored 11 goals and conceded seven across that period, recording two wins and three losses.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came on October 5, 2025, when Aston Villa beat Burnley 2-1 in a Premier League fixture at Villa Park. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Aston Villa hold a clear advantage, winning four times to Burnley's one draw, with Burnley yet to record a victory in that run. Villa have scored 12 goals across those five matches, with Burnley managing six.

Standings

In the Premier League, Burnley sit 19th while Aston Villa are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burnley vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: