How to watch Bulgaria vs Iceland with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 5 13 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Hristo Botev, Plovdiv

Bulgaria host Iceland at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv in UEFA Nations League C, with the table leaders looking to extend their advantage over a home side fighting to stay in contention.

Iceland arrive in Bulgaria sitting top of Group 4, having already beaten the Bulgarians 3-0 earlier in the campaign. Arnar Gunnlaugsson's side have been the standout team in the group and will be looking to consolidate that position on the road.

Bulgaria, managed by Atanas Ribarski, are third in the group and need a result to keep their Nations League campaign alive. Their recent form has been mixed, though a win over Luxembourg last time out gave the hosts some momentum heading into this fixture.

The reverse fixture earlier this month ended in a comfortable Iceland victory, and Bulgaria will need a significant improvement to turn the tide at home.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this match, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

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