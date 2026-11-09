How to watch Bromley vs Milton Keynes Dons with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 10 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Copperjax Community Stadium

Bromley host Milton Keynes Dons at the Copperjax Community Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with the Ravens desperate for a result to lift the mood around the club after a difficult run of form in League One.

Bromley sit bottom of the third tier and are winless in their last six league matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 FA Cup defeat to Rotherham United, and they have shipped 11 goals in their last four competitive games. It has been a brutal introduction to life at this level for a club still finding its feet in the Football League.

A new management team is on its way. Karl Robinson is set to take charge, with former England striker Jermain Defoe lined up as his assistant. The pair will inherit a squad sitting three points adrift of safety, and their arrival cannot come soon enough for a fanbase that has watched the team lose seven of their last 10 league outings.

MK Dons arrive in sharp form. They have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 6-1 thrashing of Doncaster Rovers in League One and a 2-1 FA Cup win over Swindon Town last weekend. They also beat Bromley 4-1 in the league just two weeks ago.

In the EFL Trophy group stage, MK Dons top Southern Group H, while Bromley sit fourth. The visitors have the momentum and the recent head-to-head record on their side.

For Bromley, this fixture offers a chance to build some confidence before the new management team takes over. Find out how to watch below.

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