How to watch Bristol Rovers vs Reading with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 2 10 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Memorial Stadium

Bristol Rovers host Reading at the Memorial Stadium in Bristol in the EFL Trophy, with two sides arriving in contrasting moods heading into this midweek fixture.

Rovers have found League Two a difficult environment of late. Three defeats in their last five matches have put pressure on the home side, though a 2-0 win over Cambridge United in the FA Cup last time out will have offered some relief.

Reading come into this one with genuine momentum behind them. Leam Richardson's side have won three of their last five in League One, and they arrive off the back of a stunning 5-0 victory over Peterborough United in the FA Cup — a result that will have done plenty for confidence in the camp.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs leans firmly in Reading's favour. They have won four of the last five meetings, including a 2-0 victory at the Memorial Stadium as recently as April 2025.

In the EFL Trophy's Southern Group C standings, Reading sit third and Bristol Rovers fourth, meaning both sides have something to play for in terms of group progression.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol Rovers vs Reading, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads