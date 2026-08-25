EFL Trophy - Game Week 1 25 Aug 2026 - 14:00 Memorial Stadium

Today's game between Bristol Rovers and Chelsea Academy will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 19:00.

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Bristol Rovers vs Chelsea Academy is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bristol Rovers host Chelsea Academy at the Memorial Stadium in Bristol in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to make ground in Southern Group C.

Rovers come into this fixture off the back of a dramatic 5-3 League Two win over Newport County, a result that will have lifted spirits around the club after back-to-back defeats. That run included a 3-2 loss to York City and a 0-1 Carabao Cup exit to Peterborough United, so the Newport result was a timely reminder of what this squad can produce going forward.

Chelsea's development side has struggled for consistency in the Premier Reserve League 1, losing their most recent outing 2-1 to AFC Bournemouth Academy. Three defeats in their last five matches tell a story of a young group still finding its footing at this level.

For Chelsea Academy, the EFL Trophy represents a different kind of test — a chance to face senior, physical opposition in a competitive environment that reserve football does not always replicate. These fixtures matter for player development, and the coaching staff will treat this seriously.

Bristol Rovers, meanwhile, will view this as an opportunity to build momentum and keep their EFL Trophy campaign alive. Sitting third in Southern Group C, they need a positive result to strengthen their position.

With no current team news available for either side, both squads remain to be confirmed. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch Bristol Rovers vs Chelsea Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Bristol Rovers ahead of this EFL Trophy fixture. No injuries, suspensions, or confirmed lineup have been provided at this stage. The same applies to Chelsea Academy, with no coach, probable XI, or squad updates listed. Further information will be added closer to kick-off as it becomes available.

Form

Bristol Rovers have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 5-3 League Two win over Newport County on August 22, a high-scoring affair that followed a 3-2 defeat to York City the week prior. Earlier in the campaign, Rovers were beaten 0-1 by Peterborough United in the Carabao Cup. Their best performance in the sample was a 4-0 League Two victory over Cheltenham Town in April. Across the five matches, Bristol Rovers scored 13 goals and conceded nine, suggesting an attack-minded but defensively inconsistent side.

Chelsea Academy have won two and lost three of their last five Premier Reserve League 1 matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth Academy on August 21. They also lost 1-3 to Tottenham Hotspur Academy and 2-1 to Fulham Academy, though wins against Middlesbrough Academy (1-0) and Wolverhampton Wanderers Academy (4-0 away) show they are capable of strong performances. Chelsea Academy scored nine goals and conceded seven across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The two sides have met three times previously, all in the EFL Trophy, with Chelsea Academy winning two of those encounters. The most recent meeting came on October 13, 2021, when Chelsea Academy won 1-2 at the Memorial Stadium. Bristol Rovers claimed victory in the November 2020 fixture, winning 4-3 in a high-scoring contest at home, while Chelsea Academy also won the September 2019 meeting 2-1 in Bristol.

Standings

Southern Grp. C Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Reading REA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 2 W 2 Wycombe Wanderers WYC 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 L 3 Bristol Rovers BRR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Chelsea Academy CHE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qualification to next stage

In the EFL Trophy Southern Group C, Bristol Rovers currently sit third while Chelsea Academy are placed fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bristol Rovers vs Chelsea Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: