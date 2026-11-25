How to watch Brann vs AGF with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Conference League - Game Week 4 26 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Brann Stadion

Brann host AGF at Brann Stadion in Bergen in the Conference League, with the Norwegian side looking to build on a strong league-phase position.

Eirik Horneland's team come into the match unbeaten in their last five games. They have won three and drawn two, most recently with a 4-3 win away at KFUM in the Eliteserien.

Brann sit sixth in the Conference League table. A 1-1 draw with St.Truiden earlier this month showed they can pick up points in Europe, though they have conceded in every one of their last five matches bar the Cup win at Grorud.

AGF arrive in Bergen as the visitors under Jakob Poulsen, and they sit 24th in the standings. They have shown resilience in recent weeks, winning 2-1 against Lyngby in the Superleague just days ago.

That result followed a 2-0 victory over AC Horsens and a goalless draw with Braga in the Conference League. Poulsen's side have taken three wins from their last five.

The contrast in league-phase positions gives the game plenty of intrigue, with Brann seeking to consolidate and AGF needing points. Here is what you need to know about how to follow the action.

Official broadcast information for Brann vs AGF is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once confirmed.

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