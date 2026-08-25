Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 25 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Oakwell Stadium

Today's game between Barnsley and Crewe Alexandra will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Barnsley vs Crewe Alexandra is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options for this Carabao Cup second-round tie are listed below.

Barnsley host Crewe Alexandra at Oakwell Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with both League One and League Two sides looking to progress in the competition.

Daniel Stendel's Barnsley have had a mixed start to life back in the third tier. A first-round Carabao Cup win over Wigan Athletic showed their cup credentials, though back-to-back league defeats to Stockport County and Bromley raised questions before a goalless draw at Doncaster last weekend steadied things.

Crewe arrive in considerably better shape. Lee Bell's side have won their last three competitive fixtures, including a Carabao Cup first-round victory over Accrington Stanley, and sit in good form heading into this second-round tie.

The visitors have found the net in each of those three wins, conceding only twice, which marks a sharp contrast to Barnsley's struggles to score at home in recent weeks.

Oakwell provides a testing backdrop for Crewe, but Bell's squad will travel with genuine confidence after their strong early-season run.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Barnsley vs Crewe Alexandra, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Barnsley vs Crewe Alexandra with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been named at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases further information.

Crewe Alexandra manager Lee Bell is similarly without any reported absentees at present, with no injuries or suspensions confirmed from the away camp. A projected XI will be included here once team news becomes available.

Form

Barnsley's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw against Doncaster Rovers in League One on August 22, following a 0-1 home loss to Bromley the week before. Their solitary cup win came against Wigan Athletic, where they edged through 1-1 on the night, suggesting a penalty shootout victory. Across the five matches, Barnsley scored three goals and conceded six.

Crewe Alexandra arrive with three wins from their last five, with their most recent result a 1-0 victory over Northampton Town in League Two on August 22. They also beat Crawley Town 1-0 away from home and overcame Accrington Stanley 2-1 in the Carabao Cup first round. Their only competitive defeat in that stretch was a pre-season friendly loss to Birmingham City. Crewe scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup in November 2022, when Barnsley won 3-0 at Oakwell. Across the last five encounters on record, Barnsley hold a clear advantage with four wins to Crewe's one, with one draw. Barnsley have scored ten goals in those five meetings and conceded five.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barnsley vs Crewe Alexandra today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: