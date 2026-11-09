How to watch Barnet vs Leyton Orient with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 10 Nov 2026 - 14:00 The Hive Stadium

Barnet host Leyton Orient at The Hive Stadium in London in an EFL Trophy fixture that brings together two sides from different divisions of the English Football League.

Barnet come into this game sitting second in Southern Group F, having put together a mixed run of results in League Two. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 FA Cup win over Tranmere Rovers, a result that will have lifted confidence ahead of this midweek engagement.

Leyton Orient arrive in third place in the group and have been operating a division above in League One. The O's are in decent shape after a 5-1 FA Cup victory over Harborough Town FC last time out, following a commanding 3-0 league win over Cambridge United the week before.

The two London clubs have history in this fixture, though their meetings have been spread across different competitions and divisions over the years. Both will be keen to secure their position in the group standings.

For Barnet, this is a chance to consolidate second place and keep their progression hopes alive. Orient, despite their higher league standing, will need a result to firm up their own qualification prospects.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

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