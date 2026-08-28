League Two - Game Week 3 29 Aug 2026 - 07:30 The Hive Stadium

Today's game between Barnet and Cheltenham Town will kick-off at 29 Aug 2026, 12:30.

Gemini

Barnet vs Cheltenham Town will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+. You can watch live or live stream the match using the link below.

Barnet host Cheltenham Town at The Hive Stadium in League Two, with Dean Brennan's side looking to build on a strong start to their campaign.

Barnet arrive in excellent domestic form, having won their last two League Two matches. A 3-1 victory over Salford City was followed by an impressive 1-3 win away at Shrewsbury Town, putting Brennan's team firmly in the early-season conversation at the top of the table.

Cheltenham come into this fixture under Steve Cotterill with a more mixed picture. The Robins beat Rotherham United 2-1 in their previous League Two outing but fell to a 2-1 defeat against Swindon Town last time out, leaving them with ground to make up in the standings.

The contrast in league positions makes this a fixture with real stakes. Barnet sit top of League Two, while Cheltenham find themselves in 14th, looking to close the gap on the sides above them.

For those wanting to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Barnet vs Cheltenham Town live.

How to watch Barnet vs Cheltenham Town with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dean Brennan has not confirmed a probable starting XI for Barnet ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been listed at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Steve Cotterill is similarly yet to release a projected lineup for Cheltenham Town, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary issues reported. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Barnet head into this match having won three of their last five across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup. In League Two specifically, they have back-to-back wins, beating Salford City 3-1 and Shrewsbury Town 3-1 away from home. A pre-season draw with Watford and cup defeat aside, their competitive form has been sharp.

Cheltenham's last five matches tell a different story. The Robins have lost three of those five, including a 4-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers and a 4-1 loss to Colchester United in their final two fixtures of last season. Their sole League Two win in this run came against Rotherham United, and they have conceded 11 goals across the five matches while scoring just eight.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a goalless draw at The Hive Stadium in February 2026 in League Two. Before that, Barnet won 1-0 away at Cheltenham in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Cheltenham have two wins to Barnet's two, with one draw, and the matches have generally been close affairs.

Standings

In League Two, Barnet currently sit top of the table, while Cheltenham Town are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barnet vs Cheltenham Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: