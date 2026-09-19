Watch Baltimore Ravens vs New Orleans Saints NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Baltimore Ravens vs New Orleans Saints kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 13:00 M&T Bank Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens will host the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm (BST) on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs New Orleans Saints

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Baltimore Ravens vs New Orleans Saints Team News

Ahead of the Week 2 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) and the New Orleans Saints (0-1), both teams are managing deep injury lists following their physical season openers.

Baltimore Ravens Team News

The Ravens are facing severe availability questions, especially regarding their offensive depth and left side protection.

Zay Flowers (WR) - Hamstring (DNP) : After an explosive 150-yard first half in Week 1, Flowers is day-to-day and has sat out practice. His absence leaves Baltimore heavily depleted at receiver, as rookie Ja'Kobi Lane was just placed on Injured Reserve with a wrist injury. Expect Rashod Bateman and veteran practice-squad call-up Chris Moore to step into bigger roles.

Ronnie Stanley (T) & John Simpson (G) - Toe / Groin (DNP) : The starting left side of the offensive line missed practice for consecutive days. If they cannot play, sophomore Carson Vinson and Andrew Vorhees will have to secure the trench for Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

Trey Hendrickson (OLB) - Finger (DNP) : The high-impact edge rusher remains sidelined, which could affect the Ravens' ability to collapse the pocket.

T.J. Tampa (CB) - Knee (DNP) : Missed practice again, adding concerns to the secondary depth.

Nnamdi Madubuike (DT) - Neck (Limited) : The defensive pillar was a limited participant on Thursday but is expected to avoid a major stint out.

New Orleans Saints Team News

The Saints' primary concern stems from late-week additions to their injury report, though beat reporters indicate some moves were purely precautionary.

Chris Olave (WR) - Hamstring (Limited) : Olave popped up on Thursday's report after a spectacular 182-yard opener. However, early reports from NewOrleansSaints.com state that his early exit was an abundance of caution, and he is expected to suit up on Sunday.

Chase Young (EDGE) - Calf (Limited) : Much like Olave, Young was added to the report on Thursday due to calf soreness but remains likely to play.

Alvin Kamara (RB) - Knee (Full) : Kamara has been a full participant and is completely locked in to start, which is vital for New Orleans' balanced attack against Baltimore's defensive front.

Zach Wood (LS) - Calf (DNP) : The long snapper is expected to miss a few weeks. This forces the Saints to make a special teams adjustment on short notice.

Cameron Jordan (EDGE) & Oscar Delp (TE) - Hamstring (Limited) : Both returned to limited practice on Thursday after previous worries and are trending toward playing.



