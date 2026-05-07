Europa League - Final Stage Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will kick-off at 7 May 2026, 20:00.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest are listed below. The match is broadcast in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports, with coverage available on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. You can watch live or live stream the match by signing up through the links provided.

If you are travelling abroad and want to stream the match on your usual service, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you access content from your home country by bypassing geographic restrictions. This is a practical option for supporters outside the UK who hold an existing TNT Sports subscription.

Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest at Villa Park in the Europa League, with the tie finely poised after Forest claimed a 1-0 win in the first leg at the City Ground.

Villa arrive at this second leg under pressure. Three defeats in their last three matches have dented confidence, and Unai Emery's side cannot afford another slow start if they are to overturn the deficit and progress in Europe.

Forest, by contrast, are in the form of their lives. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have won all five of their most recent fixtures, including a commanding 3-1 victory at Chelsea in the Premier League just days ago. That result, achieved with a heavily rotated squad, underlined the depth and collective belief running through the Forest camp.

Morgan Gibbs-White was forced off during that Chelsea win after a collision that left him requiring stitches, and his fitness ahead of this second leg will be watched closely. The playmaker is central to how Forest build from midfield and his presence at Villa Park would be a significant boost for the visitors.

For Villa, the tie represents more than just a place in the next round. With Chelsea's top-five hopes fading in the Premier League, a Villa run deep into Europe carries added significance for the wider standings picture. The pressure is squarely on the home side to produce.

This is a fixture with real stakes on both sides. Forest are one result from the next round, while Villa must find a level of performance they have not shown in weeks.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Aston Villa are without Boubacar Kamara, Alysson Edward, and Amadou Onana through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad. Emiliano Martinez is expected to start in goal, with a projected XI that includes Pau Torres, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Ian Maatsen, Youri Tielemans, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Morgan Rogers, Lucas Bogarde, and Ollie Watkins.

Nottingham Forest carry a longer injury list into this fixture, with Callum Hudson-Odoi, John Victor, Nicolo Savona, Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly, and Zach Abbott all sidelined. No suspensions apply. Stefan Ortega is projected in goal, with Neco Williams, Nikola Milenkovic, Morato, Ola Aina, Omari Hutchinson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Elliot Anderson, Nicolas Dominguez, Chris Wood, and Igor Jesus expected to form the outfield XI, though any late fitness concern around Gibbs-White following his recent head injury will be monitored ahead of kick-off.

Form

Aston Villa have won two and lost three of their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 home defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League, while the previous week brought a 1-0 loss to Forest in the first leg of this tie. Villa's two wins in the sequence were both convincing: a 4-3 victory over Sunderland and a 4-0 Europa League win over Bologna.

Nottingham Forest have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding just two. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win at Chelsea in the Premier League, with earlier victories including a 5-0 thrashing of Sunderland and a 1-0 Europa League win over FC Porto. Forest have not lost in any competition during this run and have kept two clean sheets across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides was the first leg of this Europa League tie on April 30, when Nottingham Forest won 1-0 at the City Ground, giving them the advantage heading into Villa Park. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Forest hold the upper hand with three wins to Villa's one, with one draw. Villa's sole victory in that sequence came in a 3-1 Premier League win at home in January 2026.

Standings

In the Europa League standings, Aston Villa finished second in their group phase, while Nottingham Forest ended the group stage in thirteenth. Villa's higher finish reflects their stronger showing across the earlier rounds, though Forest's form since that point makes their position in this tie anything but surprising.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: