How to watch Angers vs Lens with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 12 28 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Stade Raymond Kopa

Angers host Lens at the Stade Raymond Kopa in Ligue 1, with both clubs arriving on poor runs of results.

Stephane Gilli's side sit 17th and have lost four of their last five league games. The most recent was a 4-0 defeat at Paris FC on November 22, and they have scored just twice in that stretch.

The defensive numbers are worse. Angers have conceded 13 goals in five matches, including five against Marseille in October.

Lens are 11th and in similar trouble. Didier Digard's team lost 3-1 at RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday, four days after a 1-1 draw with Toulouse in Ligue 1.

That draw was their only point from the last five games. A 9-1 defeat at Como earlier this month still looms large over their season.

Lens do have history on their side. They have beaten Angers in each of the last five meetings, most recently by 5-1 in March.

Here is everything you need to know about following the game.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once confirmed.

Team news & squads