Watch today's Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League game on GOAL: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Today's game between Al Hilal and Al Ittihad will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 19:00.

Gemini

Al Hilal host Al Ittihad at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh in what is the standout fixture of Matchday 8 in the Saudi Pro League. Simone Inzaghi's side sit top of the table, with Jens Wissing's Al Ittihad breathing down their necks in second place.

The gap between the two sides is a single point, and with the Nassr and Al Qadisiyah also close behind, neither team can afford to slip up in this meeting.

Al Hilal arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most convincing performance during that run was a 6-0 dismantling of Al Taawoun in the league, and they followed that up with a 2-1 win over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al Ittihad have also been in solid shape, collecting three wins and two draws from their last five without a defeat. They beat Al Nassr 2-1 in the league and claimed a 1-3 victory away at Al-Faisaly, demonstrating their ability to perform on the road.

The Saudi Pro League title race is wide open this early in the season, and Saturday's clash at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium carries real weight in shaping how that race develops.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Simone Inzaghi has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been released for Al Hilal at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Jens Wissing's Al Ittihad squad details are similarly unavailable at this point, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed. Further team news is expected to emerge in the days leading up to the fixture.

Form

Al Hilal have recorded four wins and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding four. Their only loss came against Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League on September 7, a 2-0 defeat. They responded with a 6-0 win over Al Taawoun and then beat Al-Gharafa 2-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 15. Three clean sheets across the five-match run underline their defensive solidity.

Al Ittihad have gone three wins and two draws from their last five, without a defeat. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 14. They also claimed a 2-1 win over Al Nassr and a 1-3 away victory at Al-Faisaly during that period, scoring seven goals and conceding three across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in the Saudi Pro League on February 21, 2026, when the sides drew 1-1. Before that, Al Hilal won 2-0 when the fixture was played at Al Ittihad's ground in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in all competitions, Al Hilal hold the stronger record, with wins in three of the five encounters, including a 3-1 victory in September 2024.

Standings

Al Hilal lead the Saudi Pro League standings in first place, with Al Ittihad directly behind them in second. The single point separating the two sides means Saturday's result could hand either team a meaningful early advantage in the title race.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: