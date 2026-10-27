EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 14:00 The Cherry Red Records Stadium

Today's game between AFC Wimbledon and Arsenal Academy will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 18:00.

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AFC Wimbledon vs Arsenal Academy is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options for this EFL Trophy fixture are listed below.

AFC Wimbledon host Arsenal Academy at The Cherry Red Records Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Southern Group F.

Wimbledon come into this fixture in difficult League One form, having lost three of their last four matches in the third tier. A 5-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday and a 3-0 loss to Mansfield Town have piled pressure on the squad, though they did manage a draw against Wycombe Wanderers in their most recent outing.

The EFL Trophy offers Wimbledon a chance to reset. Their group campaign has been inconsistent, and anything less than a positive result here could complicate their path to the knockout rounds.

Arsenal's development side arrive with their own mixed record across competitions. A 4-1 defeat to Leicester City Academy in their last Premier Reserve League outing was a setback, but they did claim a win at Leyton Orient in the EFL Trophy earlier this season, which shows they are capable of performing in this competition.

The young Gunners sit second in the group standings, one place above Wimbledon, meaning this fixture has genuine implications for who progresses from Southern Group F.

For those looking to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about where to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Arsenal Academy, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Arsenal Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for AFC Wimbledon ahead of this EFL Trophy fixture has not been confirmed. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Arsenal Academy have also not released official squad information for this match. No absences or disciplinary concerns are currently listed, and lineup details will be updated when available.

Form

AFC Wimbledon have won none of their last five matches across all competitions, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers in League One, though they have conceded 11 goals in that five-game run, including a heavy 5-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday. In the EFL Trophy, they drew 0-0 with Barnet, a result that counts as a loss in the data, reflecting a group stage campaign that has yet to produce a win.

Arsenal Academy have picked up one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 4-1 defeat to Leicester City Academy in the Premier Reserve League, though they beat Leyton Orient 1-2 away in the EFL Trophy in September. They drew back-to-back games against Sunderland Academy and Birmingham Academy before that loss to Leicester, showing a side that has struggled for consistency at either end of the pitch.

Head-to-Head Record

The only previous meeting between these two sides in the available record came in December 2020, when AFC Wimbledon beat Arsenal Academy 3-0 at home in the EFL Trophy. That result represents the full extent of the head-to-head data, giving Wimbledon the sole victory between the clubs in this competition.

Standings

Southern Grp. F Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Barnet BAR 2 1 1 0 5 1 +4 5 W W 2 Arsenal Academy ARS 2 1 0 1 3 6 -3 3 W L 3 AFC Wimbledon WIM 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 L L 4 Leyton Orient LOR 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 2 L W Qualification to next stage

In Southern Group F, Arsenal Academy currently sit second while AFC Wimbledon are third, making this a direct contest between two sides competing for progression in the same group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Arsenal Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: