Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Allwyn Arena

Today's game between AEK Athens and LASK will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 17:45.

Gemini

AEK Athens vs LASK is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 2. Subscribers can also stream the match through HBO Max. Use the links below to access coverage.

AEK Athens host LASK at the Allwyn Arena in Athens in a Champions League fixture that brings together two sides who have navigated their respective qualification paths to reach this stage.

Marko Nikolic's Athens side have been in dominant domestic form, putting five past Aris Thessaloniki in their most recent Super League outing and recording a 4-0 win over Levski Sofia in Champions League qualification. They will carry confidence into this match on home soil.

LASK arrive from Austria in strong shape of their own. Dietmar Kuehbauer's squad beat Celtic 5-1 in a qualification leg last month, a result that underlined their European ambition, and they have won four of their last five matches across all competitions.

Both clubs sit level at the top of the Champions League standings, which gives this fixture an added edge from the outset.

For viewers looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch AEK Athens vs LASK with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marko Nikolic names a projected XI featuring Thomas Strakosha in goal, with Filipe Relvas, Lazaros Rota, Harold Moukoudi, and Stavros Pilios in defence. Razvan Marin and Lovro Majer are set to feature in midfield alongside Mijat Gacinovic and Milan Vitalis, with Luka Jovic and Barnabas Varga leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are reported for the home side.

For LASK, Dietmar Kuehbauer is without Ramiz Harakate and Sasa Kalajdzic through injury. Lukas Jungwirth is set to start in goal, with a projected outfield line-up including Xavier Mbuyamba, Joao Tornich, Andres Andrade, Kasper Joergensen, George Bello, Robert Ljubicic, Melayro Bogarde, Sascha Horvath, Christoph Lang, and Moses Usor. No suspensions are recorded for the away side.

Form

AEK Athens head into this match with four wins and one draw from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 victory over Aris Thessaloniki in the Super League, and they also recorded back-to-back 4-0 wins against Iraklis and Levski Sofia. Their only dropped points in that run came in a 1-1 draw with Kifisia. Across those five matches, AEK scored 16 goals and conceded just one.

LASK have won four of their last five, with their only defeat a 3-0 loss to Celtic in the first leg of their Champions League qualification tie. They responded with a 5-1 win over Celtic in the return leg, and their most recent result was a 6-1 cup victory over Deutschlandsberger SC. They have scored 15 goals across that five-match run while conceding five.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between AEK Athens and LASK are recorded in the available data. This fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Champions League table, both AEK Athens and LASK are currently positioned first in their respective standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AEK Athens vs LASK today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: