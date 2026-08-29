Premiership - Game Week 4 30 Aug 2026 - 07:00 Pittodrie Stadium

Today's game between Aberdeen and Rangers will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 12:00.

Gemini

Aberdeen vs Rangers will be broadcast live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Aberdeen host Rangers at Pittodrie Stadium in a Scottish Premiership fixture that carries weight for both clubs at this early stage of the season.

Stephen Robinson's side come into the match with a mixed start to their league campaign. A 2-0 defeat to Dundee in the Premiership was sandwiched between cup wins, and Aberdeen will be looking to use home advantage to push up the table from their current eighth-place standing.

Rangers arrive at Pittodrie under a cloud after a painful European exit. Derek McInnes described himself as "embarrassed" following his side's Conference League play-off elimination against Czech side Jablonec on penalties, a result that ended their continental ambitions for the season.

That European disappointment is now in the rear-view mirror, and McInnes will demand a response from his players. Rangers sit ninth in the Premiership table, one place below their hosts, and a win on the road would do much to steady nerves.

The fixture has the feel of two clubs needing a result for different reasons. Aberdeen want to build momentum at home; Rangers need to prove their European collapse was an aberration.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Aberdeen vs Rangers live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Aberdeen vs Rangers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Stephen Robinson has not confirmed his Aberdeen starting XI ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Derek McInnes is similarly yet to confirm his Rangers lineup, with no official injury or suspension news provided at this stage. Given the squad's busy schedule across domestic and European competition in recent weeks, further updates will be added as they emerge.

Form

Aberdeen have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing one and drawing none. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 League Cup win over Dundee on August 15, while their only Premiership result in that run was a 2-0 defeat to the same opposition. The Dons also beat Heart of Midlothian 2-1 in the league and recorded comfortable cup victories over Kelty Hearts and Queen of the South, scoring 13 goals across those five games and conceding three.

Rangers have won two of their last five, drawing one and losing two. The most recent match ended in a 1-0 defeat to Jablonec in the Conference League play-off second leg, which sent them out on penalties. Their best result in the run was a 5-1 League Cup victory over St. Mirren, though they also suffered a 1-2 Premiership defeat to Hibernian. Rangers scored eight goals across the five matches and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premiership on March 21, 2026, when Rangers beat Aberdeen 4-1 at Ibrox. Before that, Rangers won 2-0 at Pittodrie in January 2026 and 2-0 at Ibrox earlier that same month. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Rangers have won four times with one draw, scoring 13 goals to Aberdeen's five.

Standings

In the Scottish Premiership table, Aberdeen currently sit eighth while Rangers are ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aberdeen vs Rangers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: