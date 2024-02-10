Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayer Leverkusen will have their 30-game unbeaten run in all competitions and their summit spot on the Bundesliga standings table on the line as they face Bayern Munich at BayArena on Saturday.

Still unbeaten this season under the tutelage of Xabi Alonso, including topping their group in the Europa League, the hosts have uplifted their treble hopes with a 3-2 win over Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals on Tuesday.

With their round-of-16 first-leg tie against Lazio in sight, and on a three-game winning run in the Bundesliga, Bayern will be looking to come on top in the top-of-the-table encounter. The Bavarians last defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm GMT Venue: BayArena

The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich will be played at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, February 10, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Robert Andrich and Granit Xhaka can continue to feature in the middle as Exequiel Palacios remains a doubt after missing the last three games on account of a thigh problem.

Victor Boniface and Arthur are sure to miss out on account of injuries, while Ivory Coast's Odilon Kossounou looks forward to Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final against Nigeria.

There could be a change in attack as Real Betis loanee Borja Iglesias is tipped to start ahead of Patrik Schick, with Nathan Tella also pushing for a start.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Iglesias.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Tapsoba, Hincapie, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Palacios, Andrich, Puerta, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Schick, Hlozek, Iglesias, Adli

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel's injury list got longer with Alphonso Davies picking up a knee injury last weekend. The Canada international joins Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Daniel Peretz, Tarek Buchmann and Bouna Sarr in the infirmary.

Meanwhile, Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano are in line for returns, but Konrad Laimer and January signing Bryan Zaragoza are doubts due to a calf problem and illness respectively.

Kim Min-jae is also available for selection after South Korea's exit from the Asian Cup.

Former Tottenham man Harry Kane will be looking for a quarter-century Bundesliga goal on Saturday.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Kim, De Ligt, Guerreiro; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Guerreiro, Mazraoui, Boey Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Muisala Forwards: Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 15, 2023 Bayern Munich 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga March 19, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga September 30, 2022 Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga March 5, 2022 Bayern Munich 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga October 17, 2021 Bayer Leverkusen 1-5 Bayern Munich Bundesliga

