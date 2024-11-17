How to watch today's Leicester Women vs Manchester United Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Leicester Women and Manchester United Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will look to maintain their unbeaten status in the Women's Super League (WSL) when they take on Leicester Women at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The Red Devils were last involved in a goalless draw with Aston Villa, while Leicester aim to bounce back following back-to-back losses against Brighton and West Ham.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leicester Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the WSL match between Leicester Women and Manchester United Women will be available to watch and stream online live through WSL YouTube.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Leicester Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL King Power Stadium

The WSL match between Leicester Women and Manchester United Women will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on Sunday, November 17, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Leicester Women team news

Leicester manager Amandine Miquel will be without the injured lot of Noemie Mouchon, Jutta Rantala, Lena Petermann, Sam Tierney and Shannon O'Brien.

Meanwhile, Saori Takarada and Deanne Rose will be pushing for starts after appearing as late substitutes against the Hammers last time out.

Manchester United Women team news

United head coach Marc Skinner will not be able to call upon the services of midfielder Lisa Naalsund due to a foot injury, while Evie Rabjohn is sidelined with a knee injury. Moreover, Leah Galton remains a doubt after missing the last three games.

On the other hand, Anna Sandberg is available for selection after recovering from injury.

