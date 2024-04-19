Leicester vs West Brom: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Leicester and West Brom, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With an automatic Premier League spot in sight, Leicester will welcome West Brom to the King Power Stadium for a Championship game on Sunday.

Despite back-to-back defeats to Millwall and Plymouth Argyle, the Foxes have a game in hand to their advantage.

The Baggies also look to return to winning ways after a 1-0 loss to Sunderland as Carlos Coberan's men fight for a play-off place.

Leicester vs West Brom kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: King Power Stadium

The Championship match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, April 20, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Leicester vs West Bromwich online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Championship match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca may think of the likes of Tom Cannon and Kelechi Iheanacho ahead of the misfiring Patson Daka, but it is more likely that Stephy Mavdidi is pushed to lead the line of attack as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is moved into a deeper role.

Wilfred Ndidi and Harry Winks would continue in midfield, with Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard paired at centre-back.

Harry Souttar and Kasey McAteer are unlikely to be available for selection on account of their respective knocks.

Leicester possible XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Mavididi, Vardy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Ward, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Doyle, Coady, Vestergaard, Justin, Pereira Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton Forwards: Iheanacho, Daka, Cannon, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

West Brom team news

Attacker Brandon Thomas-Asante will serve a ban after being sent off in the game against Sunderland. So either Jed Wallace or Andreas Weimann will deputise upfront.

Okay Yokuslu should be handed a start alongside Alex Mowatt in midfield, with one of Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi to partner Cedric Kipre at the back.

Daryl Dike and Jayson Molumby are sidelined through injuries.

West Brom possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt, Fellows, Diagana, Johnston; Wallace

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Ajayi, Kipre, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, M'Vila, Swift, Mowatt, Reach, Diangana, Wallace, Phillips Forwards: Maja, Weimann, Johnston, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 2, 2023 West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Leicester City Championship April 22, 2021 Leicester City 3-0 West Bromwich Albion Premier League September 13, 2020 West Bromwich Albion 0-3 Leicester City Premier League March 10, 2018 West Bromwich Albion 1-4 Leicester City Premier League October 16, 2017 Leicester City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion Premier League

