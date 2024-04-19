Leicester vs West Brom: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

With an automatic Premier League spot in sight, Leicester will welcome West Brom to the King Power Stadium for a Championship game on Sunday.
Despite back-to-back defeats to Millwall and Plymouth Argyle, the Foxes have a game in hand to their advantage.
The Baggies also look to return to winning ways after a 1-0 loss to Sunderland as Carlos Coberan's men fight for a play-off place.
Leicester vs West Brom kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|King Power Stadium
The Championship match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.
It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, April 20, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Leicester vs West Bromwich online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the Championship match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
Team news & squads
Leicester team news
Leicester boss Enzo Maresca may think of the likes of Tom Cannon and Kelechi Iheanacho ahead of the misfiring Patson Daka, but it is more likely that Stephy Mavdidi is pushed to lead the line of attack as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is moved into a deeper role.
Wilfred Ndidi and Harry Winks would continue in midfield, with Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard paired at centre-back.
Harry Souttar and Kasey McAteer are unlikely to be available for selection on account of their respective knocks.
Leicester possible XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Mavididi, Vardy
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hermansen, Ward, Stolarczyk
|Defenders:
|Faes, Doyle, Coady, Vestergaard, Justin, Pereira
|Midfielders:
|Ndidi, Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton
|Forwards:
|Iheanacho, Daka, Cannon, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal
West Brom team news
Attacker Brandon Thomas-Asante will serve a ban after being sent off in the game against Sunderland. So either Jed Wallace or Andreas Weimann will deputise upfront.
Okay Yokuslu should be handed a start alongside Alex Mowatt in midfield, with one of Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi to partner Cedric Kipre at the back.
Daryl Dike and Jayson Molumby are sidelined through injuries.
West Brom possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt, Fellows, Diagana, Johnston; Wallace
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Griffiths, Palmer, Cann
|Defenders:
|Ajayi, Kipre, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly
|Midfielders:
|Yokuslu, Chalobah, M'Vila, Swift, Mowatt, Reach, Diangana, Wallace, Phillips
|Forwards:
|Maja, Weimann, Johnston, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 2, 2023
|West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Leicester City
|Championship
|April 22, 2021
|Leicester City 3-0 West Bromwich Albion
|Premier League
|September 13, 2020
|West Bromwich Albion 0-3 Leicester City
|Premier League
|March 10, 2018
|West Bromwich Albion 1-4 Leicester City
|Premier League
|October 16, 2017
|Leicester City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion
|Premier League