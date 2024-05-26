Leeds United vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Championship playoff final

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United and Southampton go head-to-head at Wembley in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

Both sides are looking for an immediate return to the Premier League following last year's relegation, and they ultimately breezed through their respective semi-final ties.

After the Whites and the Saints both played out goalless draws in the first legs of their semi-finals, Daniel Farke's troops thrashed Norwich City 4-0 in the reverse fixture, while the Saints dispatched West Bromwich Albion 3-1 at the St. Mary's to move one game away from reclaiming their top-flight status.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leeds vs Southampton kick-off time

Date: Sunday, May 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm BST Venue: Wembley Stadium

The Championship Playoff final between Leeds and Southampton will be played at the Wembley in London, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm BST on Sunday, May 26, 2024 in the UK.

How to watch Leeds vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Championship play-off final match between Leeds United and Southampton will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke will have to make do without the services of striker Patrick Bamford for the game, as he continues to recover from a minor tendon injury.

Centre-back Pascal Struijk will also miss out, but Sam Byram has returned to training and could feature here.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Robles Defenders: Koch, Cooper, Strujik, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling Midfielders: Roca, McKennie, Aaronson, Greenwood, Bogusz Forwards: Harrison, Sinisterra, Summervile, Rutter, Bamford, Rodrigo

Southampton team news

Southampton will be unable to call upon the likes of goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, Juan Larios and Stuart Armstrong.

Striker Che Adams and Ross Stewart are both back in the mix, though. Adam Armstrong is likely to be Southampton's key goal threat, having scored 23 league goals so far this season.

Southampton possible XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Aribo, Downes, Smallbone; Brooks, Armstrong, Fraser

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Ajayi, Kipre, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Reach, Diangana, Wallace, Phillips Forwards: Maja, Weimann, Thomas-Asante, Johnston, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/05/24 Leeds United 1-2 Southampton Championship 30/09/23 Southampton 3-1 Leeds United Championship 25/02/23 Leeds United 1-0 Southampton Premier League 13/08/22 Southampton 2-2 Leeds United Premier League 02/04/22 Leeds United 1-1 Southampton Premier League

Useful links