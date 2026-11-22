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Argentina international Leandro Paredes sparked major health fears after collapsing during a live television interview following Boca Juniors' triumph in the Copa Sudamericana. The midfielder had just captained his side to a 2-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro before the terrifying incident occurred in the stadium tunnel.

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Alarming scenes in the tunnel after Copa Sudamericana triumph

Goals from Santiago Ascacibar and Miguel Merentiel secured Boca Juniors' victory at the Estadio Metropolitano, yet celebrations quickly turned to concern. While speaking during a live DSports interview in the tunnel, Paredes fell motionless to the floor mid-sentence in front of a terrified reporter.

Television cameras immediately cut away as medical staff sprinted in to treat the 32-year-old midfielder. Separate footage captured Paredes receiving attention on the ground before sitting up, and he was soon back on his feet running around, waving to supporters and lifting the silverware.

Arruabarrena and Paredes offer reassuring updates after fainting scare

Heat and humidity appeared to trigger the fainting episode, which followed Paredes' second-half withdrawal by manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena. Explaining why he took his skipper off, Arruabarrena revealed the midfielder had already been unwell during the match.

"He felt dizzy towards the end of the first half," Arruabarrena said. "He improved a little during the break, but after 10 minutes in the second half you could see he was struggling. He was very honest and asked to be substituted, and I only found out about his second drop later."

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Paredes later eased supporters' fears by sharing an update from a medical room on Instagram, stating: "We’re doing well. Go Boca, today and always!"

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Historic continental glory crowns Paredes' return to his boyhood club

Argentine outlet La Derecho Diario reported that a drop in blood pressure caused the collapse, though the World Cup winner recovered rapidly. In a second Instagram post to fans, Paredes played down the scare, writing: "Thanks everyone for the messages, it was just dizziness from so many turns at once."

The triumph marks a major milestone for Paredes, who began his career with the Buenos Aires giants before spells in Italy with Chievo, Roma, and Empoli, a stint at Zenit Saint Petersburg, and four Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain. Following a loan at Juventus and a second spell at Roma, he returned home to guide Boca to their first international trophy in 18 years, making them South America's most successful club since 1960.

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Swift recovery leaves Paredes focused on Boca amid Argentina ban

Having bounced back immediately to join the post-match celebrations, Paredes appears to have avoided any lasting health issues from the scare. While his club triumph ends Boca's 18-year wait for continental silverware, the midfielder still faces a 10-game ban for Argentina due to his antics after the World Cup final loss to Spain.