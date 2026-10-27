LAFC launch investigation as Son Heung-min suffers shocking racist abuse following fierce MLS derby clash

Share Follow GOAL on Google

LAFC winger Son Heung-min suffered a racist microaggression from a supporter following their thrilling derby draw with LA Galaxy on Sunday. A spectator was filmed hurling a racial slur at the South Korean international as he thanked the crowd after the final whistle. The shocking incident has sparked widespread fury across social media, with fans demanding immediate action.

Advertisement

Ugly scenes mar LA derby

Son was subjected to a racist taunt after LAFC shared a 2-2 draw with fierce rivals LA Galaxy at BMO Stadium. As the winger circled the pitch to acknowledge the supporters, one fan wearing black and gold club merchandise repeatedly shouted 'nihao' -the Mandarin word for hello- at him, according to the Daily Mail.

This term is widely recognised as a racist microaggression when directed towards a Korean individual. Footage circulating on social media showed the South Korean glaring back at the fan in response to the highly offensive remarks.

Social media users demand action

The individual who initially uploaded the video confirmed they reported the man to stadium security immediately after the incident. They expressed their frustration online, stating: "I spoke with security and since he left Section 111 by then, they said there was little they could do. Since when was racism accepted in the MLS?" Other angry supporters quickly identified the culprit as a regular season ticket holder. Another user demanded intervention, writing: "What a disgusting b*****d this guy!! @MLS respond to this and take immediate action. How TF is racism normal? What a loser."

Fans question player protection

The outcry continued to grow across platforms, with one frustrated fan directly questioning the club's duty of care towards their squad. They posted: "Hey @LAFC what are you doing to protect your players???"

Advertisement Advertisement

Son has spent two years with the American side, scoring 21 goals in 52 appearances. This disturbing ordeal compounded a miserable weekend for the fanbase, as separate footage emerged showing a different supporter spitting on a female LA Galaxy fan during the same fixture. The Daily Mail has reached out for official comment.





What next for LAFC and Son?

LAFC and MLS officials are expected to review the stadium footage and launch a formal investigation into Sunday's events. Supporters will be hoping for swift disciplinary action, potentially including a lifetime ban for the identified season ticket holder. Meanwhile, Son will focus on returning to the pitch when the club continue their league campaign next week.